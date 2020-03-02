$300m ice found in air cargo from Asia after tip-off

Almost 400kg of methamphetamine has been found in air cargo that arrived in Sydney from South East Asia.

Border officials intercepted the commercial stash of the drug at a Sydney freight depot in February after a tip-off from police.

The consignment was examined by Australian Border Force (ABF) officials, who noticed inconsistencies.

$300 million of ice has been intercepted in Sydney. Picture: NSW Police

During a subsequent examination, a white crystalline substance was found and later tested positive for ice.

The shipment has an estimated street value of up to $300 million.

The huge drug sting comes as part of Strike Force Pirinari - a targeted investigation into the importation and supply of drugs.

Authorities have seized the drugs and an investigation is underway.

A police probe into the drug haul is now underway. Picture: NSW Police

The bust comes as police crackdown on ice supply across Australia.

Last week, the ABF revealed hundreds of parcels containing the drug had been intercepted in the post.

Criminals were busted stashing their wares in everything from baby and laundry products to car parts, authorities say.

More than 10,000 parcels were searched and hundreds totalling almost 150kg seized nationally in the past six months to December 2019, police say, with the majority landing in Sydney.

AFP Detective Acting Superintendent Michael Cook sent a staunch message to dealers attempting to smuggle small amounts of drugs through the mail.

"We are targeting the importation of meth at all levels down to 0.2 gram through to hundreds of kilograms.

"The co-ordinated efforts over the week of action show that there's nowhere to run and nowhere to hide if you are using postal services to supply prohibited drugs."