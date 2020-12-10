300mm of rain: Northern Rivers set for huge drenching

There's the potential for a "significant" amount of rain over the next few days.

THE Northern Rivers hasn't had any significant rainfall in months, but it could be about to all come at once.

The NSW SES is advising residents on the Northern Rivers to prepare for heavy rainfall and possible flooding, with the Bureau of Meteorology forecasting widespread falls of 100-200mm.

Some towns could receive more than 300mm of rain, and flash flooding is possible.

Thunderstorms and rain will hit the Mid North Coast from tonight and the weather system is expected to move north from Friday.

The worst of the weather will hit the Northern Rivers from Sunday, NSW SES Deputy Zone Commander Mark Somers said.

"There is a chance that some rivers may get to a minor flood level, especially with spring tides forecast for early next week," he said.

"Bring in or secure any outdoor items in the yard or on the balcony, check your gutters are clear and your roof is in good condition, trim any overhanging branches and take care when travelling in poor weather conditions.

"The Northern Rivers has experienced drier conditions over the past 12 months and this rain event will be a welcome relief to many.

"NSW SES urges residents and visitors to take care when driving in wet weather on the local roads and especially if you are driving in upper catchment areas where low lying causeways overflow and are dangerous to cross when flooded.

"It's important that drivers slow down as roads may have trees, branches and debris covering them."

BoM's latest forecast says a trough is moving through southern and western parts of the state.

"At the same time, a new high pressure system is forecast to strengthen south of the Bight then drift slowly east through the weekend," BoM explains on its website.

"This system looks set to be the dominant feature in the region for a number of days, and has potential to bring significant rain to parts of the coast, particularly in the north."