$3.2 million gold rush for Kingscliff's sports fields

FUNDING COUP: Tweed MP Geoff Provest was joined by junior members of the Kingscliff Football Club in announcing $3.2 million worth of funding to upgrade the Kingscliff sport fields.

THE sporting landscape of Kingscliff is set to be transformed after the community netted a whopping $3.2 million package from the state government for a sprawling redevelopment of the sports fields adjacent to Wommin Bay Road.

The scope of the 'Kingscliff Sport and Recreation Complex' redevelopment is broad, with an umbrella of sports to benefit from the plans including soccer, hockey, little athletics and rugby league.

There was a big smile on everyone's face in Kingscliff this morning when it was announced Kingscliff's major sporting precinct is set to undergo major upgrades.

The development will rejuvenate every corner of the current sports precinct on both the north and south of Wommin Bay Road, with Walter Peate Fields, Ned Byrne Field, Merve Edwards Field and Reg Dalton Oval slated for wide-ranging upgrades including new playing surfaces, lighting and amenities.

The funds, announced this morning in Kingscliff by Tweed MP Geoff Provest, were hard won by a Kingscliff sporting community lead by the Kingscliff District Football Club committee, who got the ball rolling on the project almost a decade ago, building a consensus with other sporting codes before collaborating with council to submit the successful grant.

The $3.2 million package will fund stage one of the project, with the committee optimistic stage two funds can be reeled in next year.

Plans for the development of the upgraded Kingscliff Sport and Recreation Complex. Steve Vivian

Mr Provest praised the work of the committee, the community and all the mums and dads who pushed to make the project happen.

Speaking directly to a group of young footballers at the sportsfields, Mr Provest had the youngsters on side when he divulged that upgraded canteen facilities were integral to the new master plan.

"There are so many people wanting to play sport here in Kingscliff, particularly soccer, that your old building across the road was getting far too small,” Mr Provest explained to the juniors.

"So this is money from the government to help you relocate and build really nice grounds with facilities, toilets and canteens.”

"I love canteens!” declared one youngster, who will be able to take her pick of food outlets after the development is completed.

Sonny, Knox and Dakota Pretki will be kicking goals at the new Kingscliff sports fields for years to come.

Overall, the grant money will be put towards the following:

- Construction of a new central clubhouse

- New change rooms

- New accessible toilet facility with improved access

- Upgrades to improve canteen facilities

- Storage and covered areas

- Installation of sports lighting to three fields including a transformer upgrade to support further sports light improvements

- Fencing around the new main soccer field

- Relocation of Little Athletics throwing cages and running tracks

- Relocation of one synthetic cricket wicket and reconstruction existing cricket wicket installation of hockey safety fencing

The funding was hailed as a victory for all sports codes by Kingscliff Wolves Football Club vice president Mark Suhor.

"This is not just a win for soccer, but for all the sports involved here at this precinct,” Mr Suhor said.

"This upgrade allows these sports to grow, brings more people to the area and gets more people out onto the fields.”

With the funds secured, Mr Suhor is already champing at the bit to see shovels in the ground and development under way.

"After this my next phone call is going to be to council...once that's done I'm hoping we can possibly start as early as February next year,” he said.

"I would like to see if possible the first stage done by the end of next year, so that next year's summer six-a-side footballers can have a go on the new fields.”