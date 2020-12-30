330 PHOTOS: What 2020 looked like on the Northern Rivers

Liana Boss Full Profile Login to follow

When the year began, parts of the Northern Rivers were still recovering from the effects of a horrific bushfire season.

Early on in 2020 we saw some of those who gave so much to keep their communities safe recognised for their efforts.

In February, we had the first of two lots of flash-flooding the region would experience this year, and all the while the threat of COVID-19 was growing.

The Northern Rivers, like communities across Australia and the world, has been through a lot this year.

And through it all, The Northern Star and the region's community titles have been there to capture the highs and lows of 2020.

For your battles and victories and innovations, we have been there with you.

One thing that has shone through in 2020 is the enduring resilience of a region that is home to a great diversity of communities and people.

Whatever 2021 brings, our team looks forward to continue capturing the moments that matter.