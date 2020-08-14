Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Can you help? 35000 volunteers delivering meals around NSW need a hand.
Can you help? 35000 volunteers delivering meals around NSW need a hand.
News

35,000 face masks needed to deliver meals, can you help?

Javier Encalada
14th Aug 2020 12:00 PM

MEALS on Wheel NSW has made a call to the community to support their volunteers by making face masks for them.

Meals on Wheels NSW asked Northern Rivers residents to get involved with sewing safe, reusable and washable face masks to be used by their 35,000 volunteers in NSW when they are out delivering meals to vulnerable members in the community.

Les MacDonald, CEO of Meals on Wheels NSW, said: "The COVID-19 Pandemic has seen a rapid increase in demand for Meals on Wheels services across NSW, with more clients than ever before being served each day."

 

Can you help? 35000 volunteers delivering meals around NSW need a hand.
Can you help? 35000 volunteers delivering meals around NSW need a hand.

 

"With self-isolation measures in place for vulnerable members in the community, our team of over 35,000 volunteers continue to deliver and support us in meeting the needs of our clients."

Mr MacDonald said the organisation is also reaching out to potential partners who may be able to donate fabric and supplies to make masks.

"In the meantime, if a member of the public would like to assist us by sewing masks and does not have the means to purchase materials for the masks, they can contact us via the form on our website and we will endeavour to assist them. Sewing superstars can make as many as they would like, and a basic knowledge and experience level is all that's needed."

He estimated at least 6000 volunteers will be needing masks in Northern NSW alone.

"Meals on Wheels services for Northern NSW are operating at an even greater capacity than before the pandemic," he said.

 

Meals on Wheels NSW can give people step-on-step support on how to make face masks for their volunteers.
Meals on Wheels NSW can give people step-on-step support on how to make face masks for their volunteers.

 

"We have had an increase in clients due to the current situation, and clients are coming on board for convenience and to reduce the amount of food shopping they need to do in the community."

To register your interest in creating masks for Meals on Wheels NSW, and to access a pattern, general information and a registration form, visit nswmealsonwheels.org.au/masks

meals on wheels northern rivers community news
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        When the bloody hell is Bangalow Rd going to be finished?

        Premium Content When the bloody hell is Bangalow Rd going to be finished?

        News After many months of work on the $11m project, which includes a new overtaking lane, its nearing the finish line

        WANTED BY POLICE: 'Help make our community safer'

        WANTED BY POLICE: 'Help make our community safer'

        Crime Police are seeking help from the community to find Reece Latta

        'HORRIFIC ATTACK': $11,000 fine after fatal dog mauling

        Premium Content 'HORRIFIC ATTACK': $11,000 fine after fatal dog mauling

        News A staffordshire terrier responsible for killing a dachshund

        Shock plan for police stranded by border chaos

        Premium Content Shock plan for police stranded by border chaos

        News Commissioner says service is preparing for hard border closure