Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Oz Lotto winners of Tuesday’s division one $35m jackpot have popped in today to purchase a ticket in tonight’s $50m Powerball.
Oz Lotto winners of Tuesday’s division one $35m jackpot have popped in today to purchase a ticket in tonight’s $50m Powerball.
Lifestyle

$35m Oz Lotto winners buy tickets in Powerball

by JUDITH AISTHORPE
15th Apr 2021 1:17 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE Oz Lotto winners of Tuesday's division one $35m jackpot, bought at the Humpty Doo Newsagency, have popped in again today to purchase a ticket in tonight's $50m Powerball.

Winners reportedly had a sleepless night before heading into the shop this morning to officially begin the process of claiming their $35m share in the prize.

The 10-share store syndicate was the only division one winning ticket on Tuesday.

Humpty Doo Newsagency staff member Kerrie Magree said the two winners she had served today were still processing the life-changing news.

"They were shaking, one person when I told him he was shaking, they lost sleep over it," she said.

She said the locals would be staying in the rural suburb and encouraged other winners to come forward.

She believed about five people had so far claimed their prize.

"Come in and check your tickets," she urged.

Ms Magee said the newest millionaires splurged on a ticket in tonight's Powerball, hoping their luck would continue.

"The best part is we have the locals coming and congratulating the store and saying it's fantastic for Humpty Doo and they aren't jealous, it's great community spirit," she said.

judith.aisthorpe@news.com.au

 

Originally published as $35m Oz Lotto winners go back to buy tickets in tonight's $50m Powerball

oz lotto powerball

Just In

    Afterpay tipped to go Gothic

    Afterpay tipped to go Gothic
    • 15th Apr 2021 2:07 PM

    Just In

      Qantas boss’ vaccine fear

      Qantas boss’ vaccine fear
      • 15th Apr 2021 1:26 PM

      Top Stories

        ‘Crazy idea’: Politician slams call for gender neutral words

        Premium Content ‘Crazy idea’: Politician slams call for gender neutral words

        News It comes after an Australian university asked its staff to use more gender neutral terminology.

        • 15th Apr 2021 12:26 PM
        Justice comes 12 years after $32,000 jewellery heist

        Premium Content Justice comes 12 years after $32,000 jewellery heist

        Crime The man was identified several years after the offence through DNA

        Neighbour ‘b****-slapped’ over COVID isolation

        Premium Content Neighbour ‘b****-slapped’ over COVID isolation

        Crime Neighbour’s feud turns nasty during COVID 19 lockdown

        Reality show would hurt community on ‘life support’

        Premium Content Reality show would hurt community on ‘life support’

        News Byron’s mayor has weighed in on concerns on new show