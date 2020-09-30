360 kids build a better future through art

NORPA has taken a creative approach to helping schoolchildren build a better future with their Theatre in Schools program.

Working with more than 360 kids and teachers from St Joseph's Primary School in Tweed Heads, students were asked to take on different personas and problem solve collaboratively to overcome real world issues.

Project director Frauke Huhn said the program offered students a unique way to express their feelings about problems and situations they may face.

"This year the Arts feel even more valuable as a way to engage with children and give them agency to express themselves and their ideas and experiences. There was great communication between the school and NORPA in the period leading up to the project and we were made very welcome," Ms Huhn said.

Students from St Joseph's Tweed exploring characters with NORPA. Photo Matt Roberts.

NORPA's artistic director Julian Louis said the organisation was pleased to be able to offer an enriching arts program in regional areas.

"We believe all students and schools should have access to high quality productions, acting workshops and programs that enrich the NSW curriculum and promote creativity and imagination in regional areas," Mr Louis said.

During the program, students portrayed archetypes such as the caretaker, the explorer, the sage, the storyteller, the hero and also the disrupter, and were encouraged to explore characters through improvisation, text, physical theatre and movement.

These works were photographed inviting students and teachers to discuss the works and situations presented to them.

"I also loved that teachers commented on the professional learning they gained through sitting in on our sessions. I congratulate the CSO Lismore on their vision and commitment to make important investments in arts education," Ms Huhn said.