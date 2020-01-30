Menu
Smiling faces at last year's Seniors Festival opening ceremony.
Everything you need to know about Tweed's Seniors Festival

Jessica Lamb
30th Jan 2020 4:30 PM
A JAM-packed program of more than 37 activities has been revealed for the NSW Seniors Festival in the Tweed.

Running from February 12 to February 23 the events available to seniors across the 12-day festival will include morning teas, concerts, social get-togethers or special film screenings.

Also on the agenda will be leisure and health activities, demonstrations, tours, exhibitions and classes.

Tweed Shire Council's Community Services co-ordinator Joanne Watters said this year's festival theme is 'Love to Celebrate'.

"We hope the seniors in the community will enjoy the great offerings this year and take the opportunity to try something new, make new friends or just have an excuse to do something fun with long-time friends," she said.

"As more than 32 per cent of people who call the Tweed home are aged over 60, these types of festivals are really important to celebrate and activate seniors in the community.

"It provides opportunities for people to come together and reduce the social isolation that can occur in an ageing population.

A council spokeswoman confirmed the opening ceremony will be held on February 12 at 10am at the Tweed Heads Civic and Cultural Centre Auditorium and will include entertainment and light refreshments.

The opening ceremony will also host the NSW Seniors Local Achievement Awards that recognise seniors who help make their community a diverse, active and inspiring place to live.

This year council received 12 award nominations.

For a full program of events or to register your attendance for the opening ceremony visit tweed.nsw.gov.au/SeniorsFestival.

