$38 product ‘better than false lashes’

After the year we've had, we could all use a little pampering.

So for the final Beauty Diary of 2020, I've rounded up the best beauty gift sets.

Not only do these gorgeous pressies have some seriously next-level products in them - they also offer good value for money, saving cash by bundling or offering miniature sized versions of expensive cult favourites to try out before committing to the full priced version.

NARS CLIMAX GIFT SET

Available at Mecca

Price: $38

A holiday themed Nars Climax Mascara duo, featuring one full size Climax Extreme Mascara and one Mini Climax Mascara that's perfect for your handbag. If you've not tried this mascara, this is your excuse to do it because you save $18 buying them in the set together, and it's not a cult favourite for no reason.

In fact, some loud fans of the lash product have claimed the mascara is "better than false lashes", writing on Facebook earlier in the year that the boosting effect is "insane".

LANEIGE DREAM & WONDER LIP SLEEPING MASK SET

Available at Sephora

Price: $38

There's no better lip product on the market IMO. This lip balm is super nourishing and totally banishes flaky skin in winter and also has some serious plumping action. I've written a full review on this for The Beauty Diary in the past, which you can check out here, but trust me this is a fantastic gift. I'll definitely be buying these packs, which come with a full sized product and two minis perfect for a handbag or getaways, for my mates.

OLE HENRIKSEN LET'S GET LUMINOUS BRIGHTENING ESSENTIALS SET

Available at Sephora

Price: $109

The vitamin C serum in this pack is one of my all-time favourite serums - it leaves my skin visibly brighter and has a gorgeous citrus scent. This festive gift set contains a full sized bottle of this amazing serum (which usually costs $96 alone) plus there are three other skincare items from the Banana Bright range - the eye cream, the face cream and the cleanser. This is an actual bargain.

MODEL CO ICONIC DUO GIFT SET

Available at modelco.com

Price: $58

Forget lash extensions, 2020 has reminded us to be grateful for what we have, and there's no better way to do it than to give natural lashes this VIP treat. Use the heated lash curler to create a long-lasting curl and then add body and length with the Australian brand's famous tubing mascara. Plus buying these two cult-items together as a gift pack saves you $5 on buying them individually. Winning.

REVLON STAR FLASH GIFT SET

Available at

Price: $24.95

Revlon is known for creating incredible products for amazing value and from experience I know this mascara and eyeliner pen live up to the hype. This will make a lovely gift without breaking the bank.

ULTRA VIOLETTE MINI SCREEN COLLECTION SKINCARE SET

Available at Sephora

Price: $70

Anyone who reads this column regularly will know how obsessed I am with Ultra Violette facial sunscreens - and I really do mean all of them. They melt on skin, protect you from the sun and sit wonderfully under make-up. What's not to love? Well according to some of my readers, the price. I'm sorry! But this gorgeous mini set is the perfect way to try out the Melbourne brand's bestsellers. Trust me, you'll be an diehard fan afterwards too. The goodie bag also has a mini version of its body SPF that gives skin a beautiful shimmer that's ideal for glowing at the beach during your Christmas holiday.

BANGN BODY ULTIMATE GLOW BUNDLE

Available at bangnbody.com

Price: $156

Unless you've been hiding from coronavirus in a cave, it's pretty much impossible not to have heard about Bangn Body. The brand has blown up in the last 12 months and even scored a deal to be stocked nationally in Mecca stores in June. The OG "firming" cream is a fan favourite but the latest addition is an illuminating version that really makes your skin pop. As well as saving a few dollars by buying the entire range in a festive bundle - the original lotion, the illuminating cream, a coffee body scrub and a multipurpose balm - but you also get a super cute travel case.

FENTY BEAUTY HOLO'DAZE SNAP SHADOWS EYESHADOW PALETTE + MINI MASCARA SET

Available at Sephora

Price: $44

I can't get enough of the Fenty Full Frontal mascara. It has a nifty double edged wand that helps you lengthen your lashes and brushes them through with one tool. You also get one of the brand's gorgeous snap shadow palletes too. It's a really great stocking filler or pressie for a friend.

MCOBEAUTY SUN KISSED BEAUTY SECRETS

Available at mcobeauty.com

Price: $45

MCoBeauty is a firm fave among the budget conscious because the products are so bloody brill and cost a fraction of the price of some competitors. This gift set - which is only available online - contains an edit of some of its most popular products. I personally love all MCoBeauty's palettes as they're super pigmented, blend seamlessly and have a good mix of shimmer and matte shades. There's also a volumising mascara, a high-shine lip gloss and a eyebrow crayon and highlight -

CAUDALIE THE BEAUTY ESSENTIALS SKINCARE SET

Available at Sephora

Price: $83

A trio of power skincare products that any beauty lover will froth over. Firstly, there's an amazing mist in here (and if you're a regular around here, you'll know how much I love a mist) - but there's also the French brand's popular cleanser and Glycolic Peel that literally eats away your dead skin to give you a natural, gorgeous glow.

BREEZE BALM SLEIGH THE DAY LIP BALM

Available at breezebalm.com

Price: $19.95

A festive spearmint candy-cane flavoured lip balm that will get even the biggest Grinch's among us into the festive spirit - a perfect Secret Santa pressie.

CLARINS DOUBLE SERUM COLLECTION

Available at clarins.com.au

Price: $98

This serum is not only nourishing but also works so beautifully as a primer - which is why I think it makes a stunning gift for someone. There's also a few other cult Clarins goodies tucked inside a holiday-themed beauty case.

SULWHASOO BESTSELLERS SKINCARE TRIAL KIT

Available at Sephora

Price: $79

I recently came across this brand and I am completely obsessed - but the only problem is, the products are on the higher end of the price scale. Which is why this gift pack is so appealing to me as it's a reasonable price and has four of the brand's most popular products in miniature form to try - including the super bougie Concentrated Ginseng Renewing Cream. Any skincare lover will be very happy to receive this.

DAVROE CHRISTMAS BODY WELLNESS PACK

Available at davroe.com

Price: $69.95

I've been banging on about Davroe's hair products all year - and now the local vegan brand have a range of skincare items and they've packaged them up for us in a cute gift set. I love the body cleanser when used with the mitt for a satisfying yet indulgent scrub down.

