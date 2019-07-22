3D print business brings 'gamer zone' to shopping district

THREE dimensional print-on-demand service Splat 3D POD has snapped up a five-year plus five-year lease in the Sunshine Coast suburb of Noosa Heads.

The shop at 8B, 14 Sunshine Beach Rd, Noosa Junction, has high ceilings, 54m sq floor space.

It was marketed and leased by Ray White Commercial Noosa and Sunshine Coast North Commercial Property consultant David Brinkley.

Mr Brinkley said there was a good inquiry level throughout, with interest activated as soon as the property was put on the leasing market.

"With its central location at the heart of Noosa Junction (Arcadia Walk), it offered tenants great customer exposure and had plenty of accessible parking nearby," Mr Brinkley said.

"Another appeal to the Splat 3D POD tenants was the monthly twilight food, shopping and entertainment markets that are held every third Friday of the month in Arcadia Walk, bringing a flock of potential customers straight to the shop's doorstep.

"We're continuing to see Noosa Junction go from strength to strength, with some really creative and interesting businesses joining the already vibrant mix.

"Having strong local support and a growing base of tourists now venturing over the hill from Hastings Street and all over the Sunshine Coast, the Junction has a really bright future."

Splat 3D Pod's Doug Webb said the concept welcomed people to the world of 3D.

"There's not just 3D printing, but also 3D modelling, video gamer facilities and virtual reality (VR) for architectural clients, and experiences for everyone," Mr Webb said.

"There are three zones at the POD with the 'Gamer Zone' aimed specifically at gamers and entertainment, streamed and in-house, console and VR.

"The 'Creatives Zone' is for architects, designers and other creatives, using our modelling and visualization tools, together with VR for design iteration and client review.

"The 'Maker Zone' is where 3D printing happens for mini desktop gamers, or prototyping for engineers, or replacement of that broken knob you can't buy anymore.

"Basically, I see additive manufacturing and virtual construction of products, combined with other technologies generally, as fundamental to creating as frugal a future as possible - as is necessary for the survival of the planet.

"I want to get that happening in a way that others can enjoy doing it as much as I do. That way, we all benefit."