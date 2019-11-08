3yo dies in fall from fourth-floor window

A DISTRAUGHT mum screamed "my son is dead" after her three-year-old boy plunged to his death on his birthday from a London tower block.

Little Edward Popadiuc died in hospital two hours after falling from a fourth-floor flat in Bridge Court, Harrow, on Friday.

Dad Alexandru, who is from Romania, said today: "I don't want to cry any more, I do it all day and all night. He is our angel now."

Witness Naznaz Ismael, 50, told how she heard the distraught mum's screams when the boy fell from the window.

"I heard screaming and shouting. The body was on the floor," she told The Sun.

"The father was speaking loudly and the mother was crying. I saw a lady come out and do first aid.

"He was just wearing a nappy. When I went there the mum was crying.

"She was holding the baby's leg and saying, 'He is gone, he is gone, my son is dead'. It is very sad.

"The mum was saying, 'The window was closed'. She was in the kitchen cooking."

Another neighbour, 30, who lives on the fifth floor, told the publication: "It was the flat underneath ours.

"I know the dad and the child. The dad was really caring for the boy.

"He was always walking with the child, playing with the child. He was a happy child.

"I know they (the police) checked the windows in my flat."

A dad-of-two 47, who lives on the fourth floor said: "We have been neighbours for more than two years.

"They were nice people, very gentle. They have a daughter also."

A GoFundMe page to cover funeral costs and take the child's body back to Romania has so far raised more than £13,000 ($24,150).

The front door of the fourth-floor flat where the baby fell from was padlocked up today.

A 27-year-old resident said police had been guarding the flat since the tragedy.

She said: "I saw there were policemen watching their house so nobody could enter. They were sitting there the whole night and day."

Tragically, the fall came just hours after another toddler died after falling through a ninth-floor window with a faulty handle his mum had urged the council to fix for two months.

Witnesses told how the distraught mother was left in "stone cold shock" after her 18-month-old boy - named locally as Ali - plummeted from his family home onto a first-floor canopy at a 19-floor council block in Tottenham, north London, on Thursday.

The toddler is believed to have fallen from Stellar House after a window baby lock stopped working while his mum was in the kitchen.

The boy, whose parents are said to be Kurdish, was pronounced dead in hospital about 11.30am on Thursday morning.

Shocked neighbour Meral Dervish, 51, said the baby's 27-year-old mum-of-two Duygu called her in tears after the fall.

She said last week: "He opened a window, he fell down. The window, it was faulty.

'FAULTY WINDOW'

"For nearly two months she was calling the council just to come to fix it.

"The handle was not secure. They were coming to fix it, but then this happened. She was crying, she was shocked yesterday. She was complaining about this."

Ms Dervish added: "He was a very nice boy. The mum was looking after the kids brilliantly, she was caring for her children."

Ali lived with his five-year-old sister, his mother and father, Gukhan.

The family had been at the flat for around four years, it was said locally.

Danny Hunt, 31, who also lives on the ninth floor, told The Sun: "I heard the shouting, the girl was screaming, I didn't know what she was saying. She was panicking.

"I looked out of a neighbour's window and saw the baby lying in the canopy, just lying there.

"He had blood on him. He wasn't moving at all. He was lying on his side or on his back. He had blood from his neck, it was quite a lot.

"His mother was in shock. There were two other grown people there too, the girl's family.

"She couldn't say what she wanted to say. She was stone cold shocked. Someone did call the ambulance so I went back inside."

A 25-year-old local shop assistant said she had heard the tragic news through her sister, who was friends with the family.

"The mum was cooking in the kitchen before she went to pick up her other child," she told the publication.

"The window lock wasn't working so the baby woke up, reached out for the window and just fell out from there.

"I was upset when I heard but we were thinking about the mum."

Paramedics rushed to the scene and an air ambulance was also dispatched.

No arrests have been made.

Zina Etheridge, Haringey Council's chief executive, said: "We are aware of a tragic incident of a young child falling from height in Tottenham, and our deepest sympathies are with the family at this time.

"The police are currently investigating and it would be inappropriate for us to comment further until more is known."

A police spokesman said: "Officers, the London Ambulance Service, London's Air Ambulance and the London Fire Brigade attended and found the baby boy in a critical condition.

"The child, believed to be aged 18 months, was taken to a north London hospital where he was pronounced dead at 11.39am."

Formal identification and a post-mortem examination would take place in due course, he said.

