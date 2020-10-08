Menu
Westpac rescue helicopter taking off. Photo: Ben Long
News

Female patient in critical condition after crash

Cathy Adams
8th Oct 2020 1:54 PM

UPDATE 2.30pm: A FEMALE patient is in a critical condition after a car crash at Cabarita this afternoon.

She has been transferred to the Westpac  Life Saver Rescue Helicopter and is believed will be taken to Gold Coast University Hospital.

 

Original story: EMERGENCY services are on scene at a serious crash on Clothiers Ck Rd at Cabarita.

The crash occurred just before 1.15pm.

Four NSW Ambulance crews are on scene and the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter is on the way.

The crews are working to remove a female from a car.

Lismore Northern Star

