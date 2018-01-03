Menu
4 THINGS TO DO IN THE TWEED...

The incomparable Official Blues Brothers Revue is on at Twin Towns this Saturday, January 6.
by Nikki Todd

LOOKING for something to do on the Tweed in coming days? Here's a list of four upcoming events sure to be a hit!

1. Bull and Bronc

GET down to Cabarita Beach Pony Club on Friday for some good ol' fashioned, boot scootin' fun when the annual Cabarita Bull and Bronc Spectacular comes to town. Held at the club's grounds on Round Mountain Rd, the rodeo attracts some of the country's leading cowboys and cowgirls. LIve music after the show. Gates open at 5.30pm (NSW) with the action getting underway at 6.30pm. Tickets are adults $20, children and concession card holders $10 and family passes (two adults and three children) $50. See Facebook for more details.

2. Bush survival

TIRED of seeing your kids fixed to their screens? Get them outdoors and learning to appreciate nature through a series of bush survival skills workshops on offer at a pristine property at Kunghur in the Tweed Valley. Learn everything from how to start a fire to cooking damper. Upcoming workshops include Wild 1 on January 10 and 12, Wild 2 on January 11 and 18, Pirate Adventue on January 20, Rewild Your Tribe Family Survival Skills on January 22. For more information and other future workshop dates, find ReWild on Facebook.

3. Comedy

GET down to Pottsville on January 12 or Uki the following night when comedians Mandy Nolan and Ellen Briggs bring their Women Like Us show to local audiences. The show is two hours of stand-up comedy by these no-holes barred, tell it how it is, pin-up girls for what they call Real Women. More info at www.womenlikeus.com.au

4. Blues Brothers

THE magic that is the Blues Brothers will return to Twin Towns on Saturday, January 6 for what promises to be just about as close to the real thing as you can get. Revisit the popular 1980 movie with the Official Blues Brothers Revue, a live show sanctioned by the original stars and their families. Visit www.twintowns.com.au for more details.

