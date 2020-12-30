‘40 PLUS’ SHARKS: Beach closed after sightings

Numerous bull sharks have been spotted off the Far North Coast.

A beach at Evans Head has been closed after surf lifesavers spotted numerous bull sharks in the water.

According to Dorsal Watch, Surf Life Saving NSW reported "40 plus 2-3m bull sharks" in the area shortly after 11.30am.

Surf Life Saving Far North Coast duty officer Chris Samuels said while he wasn't aware of the exact number of sharks report, he "did hear there was some sharks spotted".

He said Evans Head's main beach had been closed and people were out of the water.

Lifeguards are on duty at the beach, he said.

Mr Samuels said he understood a drone was being used to help monitor the situation.

Although beach conditions have seen some people opt for swimming in the region's rivers instead, Mr Samuels urged people to be mindful of the potential tidal, debris and other hazards that can exist in waterways.

Dorsal Watch has also reported a 3m great white shark at Cabarita Beach and another white shark at Sharpes Beach in Ballina today.