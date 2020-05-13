40+ REASONS: Why Tweed’s community is simply the best
DURING this time of crisis, the Tweed Daily News wanted to remind us all why the Tweed is such a special place.
The Daily has looked back and collected some of the best good news stories from this year.
Click on the headlines to read our favourite feel-good yarns.
1. Three Nigerian dwarf goats call Duranbah home:
They may be small, but they're full of sass and love to play. We get up close and personal with some new Tweed residents.
2. Cabarita Beach is simply the best:
We all know why we love our backyard, but here is why Cabarita Beach topped the nation's vote for its quintessential Aussie features.
3. Hanks for the memories: A-lister drops in on Tweed eatery
Even movie stars come to eat at our favourite places.
4. LUCKY REGION: Tweed heralds another lotto win
There must be something in the water in the Tweed.
5. Musicians' incredible response to call for help
This disabled Terranorra man was a local staple at live music venues across the Tweed however when the music stopped due to the coronavirus pandemic, his passion for live gigs hit a sour note. That's when muso's stepped in to help.
6. Tumbulgum's heartwarming celebration of heroes
The size of a town certainly doesn't equate to the size of its spirit.
6. Emotional moment near-drowning victim meets rescuer
How a Tweed Heads Coolangatta Surf Life Saving Club nipper saved four people from drowning.
7. Dolphin surprises crowd of beachgoers in crystal waters
Once again, there really is nothing like the Tweed.
8. TWEED PRIDE: Daughters follow in nursing veteran's footsteps
A clinical nurse specialist's story, who worked in Tweed for more than 32 years, became even more special when all three of her daughters followed her in her footsteps.
9. BUSHFIRE CRISIS: Our heroes have answered the call
Tweed's rural firefighters didn't shy away from helping their country in a dark hour.
10. Meet the Tweed's best neighbours who bloom community spirit
Age might change the body but it never changes the values.
11. Going old school for Murwillumbah HS reunion
School friendships spanning 50 years across the country.
12. Foodie family's unique dinner party draws in hundreds
A Cabarita family did not let the impact of coronavirus affect their positive outlook despite taking a hit financially.
13. An honest account about looking for work with a disability
A Tweed man living with a disability had his faith in humanity renewed by local community.
14. Tweed firey hopes to clean up at bike night
Volunteer firefighter Kory Masters put his body on the line to raise money for farmers affected by recent bushfires.
15. Tweed makes $4.77 million cashing in drink containers
The Tweed community embraced this scheme for the local environment.
16. Wipeout leads to Tweed funny dunny paper chase
A Banora Point man was on the run after creating a stampede in search of elusive toilet products.
17. 'I love you Dad': Tragic death drives mum to national award
A Burringbar woman found a way to channel her grief into a positive change.
18. Simple idea keeps Tweed Coast kids covered
How a Tweed Coast mum set up a much-needed service for locals doing it tough during the coronavirus.
19. Devastated gym owner fights to help star pupil
At a time when most of the country is worrying about their own health, a Tweed woman rallied to support a young man with his own medical battle.
20. ODDITIES: Phil's fuel pump is his childhood's Golden Fleece
When it comes to collecting odd items, there's few who can match Murwillumbah's Phil Taylor.
21. Why this four-year-old Tweed girl is doing the brave shave
As the saying goes, from little things big things grow.
22. Gift in face of tragedy touches police officers' hearts
In times of heartbreak, it's the small gestures that remind us we are not alone.
23. Hilarious daring fashion choice makes cafe golden
It's a coffee lover and fashionista's delight at this Tweed foodary.
24. Tribe of hairdressers rally for wildlife
The fundraising group, who called themselves Tribes Making a Difference, collected $30,000 in prizes and sold more than 1000 tickets.
25. Here's how Murwillumbah locals came to the rescue
Fiure, flood and serious car crashes are just some of the incidents Tweed District Rescue Squad volunteers are called to.
26. Centre goes above and beyond for kids' joy
In times of crisis, never underestimate the power of making others smile.
27. Meet Tweed's favourite teacher - as voted by you
Watching the joy on faces as little people share reading and writing with their parents is what motivates Tweed's favourite teacher.
28. Ease isolation blues and teach empathy by reviving lost art
A Pottsville mum has found a way to ease isolation blues and teach her children empathy through an age-old art.
3 0. Messages of hope: Faith has found a way this Easter
Faith in the Tweed found a way.
31. YOU'RE INVITED: Uki school turns 125
In 125 years Uki Public School's aesthetics might have changed but the sense of community within the school hasn't.
32. WINNERS: Young Tweed women recognised in awards
Meet our brilliant young women recognised for their hard work across the Tweed and Byron Shires.
33. Rehabilitated sea turtles returned to the Kingscliff ocean
A heartwarming story involving our flippered friends.
34. 'FOLLOW YOUR DREAMS': Tweed NSW award finalist's advice
For the second year in a row, this Banora Point mum is a finalist in the Community Hero category at the NSW Women of the Year awards.
35. Meet the trailblazin' M'bah coach empowering Tweed women
When this Murwillumbah woman started carving out a space in the world of professional tennis coaching, she was an anomalie.
36. Drone pilot reveals success of Tweed shark safety program
In the third year of its trial, Kingscliff surf life savers say their 'Big Brother' eye in the sky really is making the beach safer.
37. BE BOLD: Words to live by from Tweed's citizen of the year
Be brave, bold and take lots of risks.
40. FALL GUYS: Community leaders face fears for vital service
It's a long way to the top, and even longer when they drop...
41. How one Tweed woman's passion has turned to gold
This woman loved the Tweed so much she wanted to share it with the world.
42. Taste of success for Tweed brewery
There's nothing like the taste success to make a beer that much better, especially if the brew was panned when it was first released.
43. From abuse victim to victor: the woman inspiring others
This story involves abuse and heartbreak but the Woman of the Year's tale from the Heart of Women awards also includes triumph and a commitment to helping others in our area.
44. Persistence pays off for Parkinson's supporter
The announcement came after years of rallying.
45. LOCAL HERO: Banora Point woman's proud history of service
Jessie Joyce Moss, 95, served as a telephonist at the Amberley air force base.