40+ REASONS: Why Tweed’s community is simply the best

The feel-good stories you've missed this year throughout the region

DURING this time of crisis, the Tweed Daily News wanted to remind us all why the Tweed is such a special place.

The Daily has looked back and collected some of the best good news stories from this year.

Click on the headlines to read our favourite feel-good yarns.

1. Three Nigerian dwarf goats call Duranbah home:

They may be small, but they're full of sass and love to play. We get up close and personal with some new Tweed residents.

Tropical Fruit Worlds Shona Fuller gets up close and personal with the new baby Goats Photo Scott Powick

2. Cabarita Beach is simply the best:

We all know why we love our backyard, but here is why Cabarita Beach topped the nation's vote for its quintessential Aussie features.

Visiting Cabarita Beach, voted Australia's Best Beach for 2020, is Alicia Egger, Lara Saneu, Cassidy Tocheniuk and Krisa Kotassidis.

3. Hanks for the memories: A-lister drops in on Tweed eatery

Even movie stars come to eat at our favourite places.

Tom Hanks with Mavis’ Kitchen & Cabins manager Riccardo Burchielli. Picture Instagram @mavises_kitchen

4. LUCKY REGION: Tweed heralds another lotto win

There must be something in the water in the Tweed.

Tweed Heads' Newton Newsagency staff member Tracey Ridgewell celebrates the store selling a winning scratchy worth $50,000 on Christmas Eve.

5. Musicians' incredible response to call for help

This disabled Terranorra man was a local staple at live music venues across the Tweed however when the music stopped due to the coronavirus pandemic, his passion for live gigs hit a sour note. That's when muso's stepped in to help.

Terranorra man Sam Cleaver, 29, (centre) with musicians Bradley Ledwidge and Scott Whitford as they play a street jam session in the Tweed. Photo: Scott Powick

6. Tumbulgum's heartwarming celebration of heroes

The size of a town certainly doesn't equate to the size of its spirit.

North Tumbulgum resident Jackson Kilpatrick, a drone pilot, captured the community's "Clap Your Hands and Cheer For Tumbulgum's Heroes" project. Photo: Jackson Kilpatrick

6. Emotional moment near-drowning victim meets rescuer

How a Tweed Heads Coolangatta Surf Life Saving Club nipper saved four people from drowning.

Hero Tweed Heads Coolangatta Surf Life Saving Club nipper Clayton Schilg reunited with Ben Jeffrey on Sunday at Brunswick Heads. Mr Jeffrey one of the men he saved from drowning in a rip at Wooyung Beach on January 9.

7. Dolphin surprises crowd of beachgoers in crystal waters

Once again, there really is nothing like the Tweed.

A dolphin spotted among a sea of people at the weekend in a popular Kingscliff swimming spot at Cudgen Creek.

8. TWEED PRIDE: Daughters follow in nursing veteran's footsteps

A clinical nurse specialist's story, who worked in Tweed for more than 32 years, became even more special when all three of her daughters followed her in her footsteps.

Tweed Hospital Clinical Nurse Specialist, Tina Spence and her daughters Shannon, Alana and Kendyl who are also nurses.

9. BUSHFIRE CRISIS: Our heroes have answered the call

Tweed's rural firefighters didn't shy away from helping their country in a dark hour.

Tweed rural firefighters are part of a 22-people strike crew sent down south to support the communities recently devastated by fire.Photo courtesy of NSW RFS

10. Meet the Tweed's best neighbours who bloom community spirit

Age might change the body but it never changes the values.

Garden Lovers - Original tenants at Momentum Collective's community housing property, Betty Noonan and Margaret Campbell, make sure they care for their neighbours by doing their gardens and putting out/cleaning their bins. Photo: Mel Belanic

11. Going old school for Murwillumbah HS reunion

School friendships spanning 50 years across the country.

Former Murwillumbah High School Students Ken Burger, Paul McDonald and Gary Watson are organising a 50th anniversary schoo reunion. Photo: Scott Powick

12. Foodie family's unique dinner party draws in hundreds

A Cabarita family did not let the impact of coronavirus affect their positive outlook despite taking a hit financially.

Nick Pearce and Sophie Pearce with daughters Goldie and Poppy are staying positive throughout the coronavirus pandemic by hosting live cooking classes on social media.

13. An honest account about looking for work with a disability

A Tweed man living with a disability had his faith in humanity renewed by local community.

Luke Watt is overwhelmed by the support of the community after reaching out online and asking for help to secure a job.

14. Tweed firey hopes to clean up at bike night

Volunteer firefighter Kory Masters put his body on the line to raise money for farmers affected by recent bushfires.

Kory Masters is Rural Fire Fighter raising money with a motor cycle wash day

15. Tweed makes $4.77 million cashing in drink containers

The Tweed community embraced this scheme for the local environment.

Tweed Heads resident Carol Wilford has recycled her neighbours cans for about nine months, earning herself nearly $300.

16. Wipeout leads to Tweed funny dunny paper chase

A Banora Point man was on the run after creating a stampede in search of elusive toilet products.

Banora Point local Glen Freeman has resorted to having to buy boxes of tissues from the Caltex Service station due to panic buying depleting supermarkets of their stock across the Tweed.

17. 'I love you Dad': Tragic death drives mum to national award

A Burringbar woman found a way to channel her grief into a positive change.

Burringbar's Natasha Seneviratne with her father Dennis Butters who died last year from a stroke.

18. Simple idea keeps Tweed Coast kids covered

How a Tweed Coast mum set up a much-needed service for locals doing it tough during the coronavirus.

Jess Thomas and her son Jasper with a pile of children's clothing to be packed. Photo: Scott Powick

19. Devastated gym owner fights to help star pupil

At a time when most of the country is worrying about their own health, a Tweed woman rallied to support a young man with his own medical battle.

Collective Martial Arts owner Mariana Lennert is organising a fundraiser her student Darcy Sinclair who was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia in February. Photo: SCOTT POWICK

20. ODDITIES: Phil's fuel pump is his childhood's Golden Fleece

When it comes to collecting odd items, there's few who can match Murwillumbah's Phil Taylor.

Murwillumbah 'collector' and car dealer Phil Taylor with his latest 'rpide and joy', an old Golden Fleece fuel bowser on display at Auto One. Photo" RICHARD MAMANDO

21. Why this four-year-old Tweed girl is doing the brave shave

As the saying goes, from little things big things grow.

Bilambil Jets Junior Rugby League player and Canberra Raiders super fan Nina Clarke, 4, will be shaving off her hair for cancer at her first rugby match later this month. She is wearing a training shirt her hero and favourite player Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad gave her when he heard about her World's Greatest Shave event.

22. Gift in face of tragedy touches police officers' hearts

In times of heartbreak, it's the small gestures that remind us we are not alone.

Tweed Byron Police found this beautiful card and flowers in memory of the four Police Officers killed during a traffic stop yesterday in Victoria.

23. Hilarious daring fashion choice makes cafe golden

It's a coffee lover and fashionista's delight at this Tweed foodary.

Daniel Goldman serves drive through coffee and Eggs Benedict at Chinderah. Photo: Scott Powick

24. Tribe of hairdressers rally for wildlife

The fundraising group, who called themselves Tribes Making a Difference, collected $30,000 in prizes and sold more than 1000 tickets.

Judy Littler (left) won a custom made Mt Woodgee surf board, among other prizes, after buying tickets for a fundraiser to support wildlife organisations supporting bushfire affected animals. Rachel Hannah (right) was just one of 12 salons across the Tweed and Gold Coast who organised the event.

25. Here's how Murwillumbah locals came to the rescue

Fiure, flood and serious car crashes are just some of the incidents Tweed District Rescue Squad volunteers are called to.

Murwillumbah resident Greg Watson joins Tweed District Rescue Squad commander Drew Carr at the volunteer organisation's headquarters at Chinderah for the presentation of a $900 donation as part of a fundraising drive for the VRA. Photo: SCOTT POWICK

26. Centre goes above and beyond for kids' joy

In times of crisis, never underestimate the power of making others smile.

Twin Towns Early Learning Centre staff centre manager Nicole Walker and five-year-old Cohen Parkinson.

27. Meet Tweed's favourite teacher - as voted by you

Watching the joy on faces as little people share reading and writing with their parents is what motivates Tweed's favourite teacher.

Tweed Heads Public School teacher Cathy Mitchell with students (L) Oliver Wilson, Ava Galke, Nate Marcus and Slade Phillips.

28. Ease isolation blues and teach empathy by reviving lost art

A Pottsville mum has found a way to ease isolation blues and teach her children empathy through an age-old art.

Writing letters to residents of aged acre facilities are budding Pottsville pen pals Auroa Hawkins, Bella Johnson, Bree Hawkins and Brody Johnson. Photo: SCOTT POWICK

3 0. Messages of hope: Faith has found a way this Easter

Faith in the Tweed found a way.

Darryll Stephens from Elevation Church in Tweed doing a live broadcast of a church service online because of the coronavirus.

31. YOU'RE INVITED: Uki school turns 125

In 125 years Uki Public School's aesthetics might have changed but the sense of community within the school hasn't.

Uki Public School's 125th Anniversary Celebration: Tyler (Kindergarten), Isla (Kindergarten), Arlia (Kindergarten), Maverick (Year 5), Ms Rachel Watkins (Principal), Indy (Year 3), Mrs Edna Kendrick (teacher). All students had at least one parent attend Uki Public School. Mrs Kendrick went to the school herself before coming back to teach. Photo: Scott Powick.

32. WINNERS: Young Tweed women recognised in awards

Meet our brilliant young women recognised for their hard work across the Tweed and Byron Shires.

2020 BASE Youth Leadership Awards for International Womens Day: BASE Judges and former Olympians Sheryl Burns and Kim Crane presenting winner of the Sports Leadership Award Jade Reid from Lindisfarne. Photo: Vanessa Brown - @happynessphotography

33. Rehabilitated sea turtles returned to the Kingscliff ocean

A heartwarming story involving our flippered friends.

Preparing to release Whistler, the rescued sea turtle back into the ocean at Kingscliff Beach this week were Joey and Jen Slape in front of a huge group of 'well wishers'. Photo: WENDY POWICK

34. 'FOLLOW YOUR DREAMS': Tweed NSW award finalist's advice

For the second year in a row, this Banora Point mum is a finalist in the Community Hero category at the NSW Women of the Year awards.

Theresa Mitchell Photo: Jade Read Photography

35. Meet the trailblazin' M'bah coach empowering Tweed women

When this Murwillumbah woman started carving out a space in the world of professional tennis coaching, she was an anomalie.

Murwillumbah tennis coach Gemma Eaton has been nominated by a community member for a shout out as an amazing Tweed woman for International Women's Day. She is pictured here with student Seth Sproule. Photo: Wendy Powick

36. Drone pilot reveals success of Tweed shark safety program

In the third year of its trial, Kingscliff surf life savers say their 'Big Brother' eye in the sky really is making the beach safer.

SLS NSW UAV pilot Mitch Anderson at the Kingscliff Surf Life Saving Club on Kingscliff Beach. This is the third year of a trial involving drones to keep an eye on marine life like sharks to keep swimmers safe as part of the DPI program

37. BE BOLD: Words to live by from Tweed's citizen of the year

Be brave, bold and take lots of risks.

Tweed Shire Citizen of the Year, Rebecca Hogan (centre) with Tweed Shire Council General Manager Troy Green and Tweed Shire Australia Day Ambassador, Meredith Dennis OAM. Photo: SUPPLIED

40. FALL GUYS: Community leaders face fears for vital service

It's a long way to the top, and even longer when they drop...

Ready to 'take the plunge' for a worthy cause, are fundraisers Ramesh Sivabalan from Smile ST, Tom Hulse from the Westpac Lifesaver Helicopter, Tweed Bryron Police District Superintendant Dave Roptell and Tropical Fruit World's Aymon Gow. Photo: JASON O'BRIEN

41. How one Tweed woman's passion has turned to gold

This woman loved the Tweed so much she wanted to share it with the world.

Local Business owner Tania Usher from Blue Ginger Pinics has won a major tourism award during the recent NSW Tousim Award night. PHOTO: SCOTT POWICK

42. Taste of success for Tweed brewery

There's nothing like the taste success to make a beer that much better, especially if the brew was panned when it was first released.

Stone & Wood managing director Nick Boots toasts the brewery's success at the Great Australian Beer Spectacular.

43. From abuse victim to victor: the woman inspiring others

This story involves abuse and heartbreak but the Woman of the Year's tale from the Heart of Women awards also includes triumph and a commitment to helping others in our area.

Theresa Mitchell and Xenia Schembri

44. Persistence pays off for Parkinson's supporter

The announcement came after years of rallying.

Tweed Heads Support Group of Parkinson's member Norm Sander rallied for years to secure a specialist nurse for Parkinson's sufferers on the Tweed.

45. LOCAL HERO: Banora Point woman's proud history of service

Jessie Joyce Moss, 95, served as a telephonist at the Amberley air force base.