Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency sirens are ringing in a Victorian town that is facing disaster.
Emergency sirens are ringing in a Victorian town that is facing disaster.
Breaking

4000 trapped by fire; people told to get in ocean for safety

by Ben Graham
31st Dec 2019 11:02 AM

Towns in Victoria's East Gippsland have been hit by out-of-control bushfires and homes are expected to be lost, while 4000 people are sheltering on a beach.

Rapidly moving fires in NSW have suddenly flared up this morning and they're headed east, towards the coast.

Meanwhile, a firefighter has been killed in a truck rollover near Albury in New South Wales, as out-of-control infernos threatens homes and lives in three states, with conditions set to worsen in some regions.

Severe fire danger is also forecast for Exmouth Gulf Coast and Gascoyne Coast in Western Australia today.

bushfires crisis emergency service seniors-news trapped

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Time is critical’ in search for jet skier

        premium_icon ‘Time is critical’ in search for jet skier

        News The search continues for Tony Schilperoort who’s jet ski was found floating in the ocean off Southport has resumed this morning.

        ‘Disgusted’: Charity 'barred' from feeding homeless

        premium_icon ‘Disgusted’: Charity 'barred' from feeding homeless

        Politics You Have A Friend claims it’s blocked from feeding homeless.

        ‘I hope you are filled with guilt’ after bub's teeth smashed

        premium_icon ‘I hope you are filled with guilt’ after bub's teeth smashed

        Crime A mother is on a crusade to find the cyclist who hit her baby.

        Scorcher puts fizzle on fireworks for New Year’s Eve

        premium_icon Scorcher puts fizzle on fireworks for New Year’s Eve

        Weather A combination of warm weather and next to no chance of rain has Tweed police urging...