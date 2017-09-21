40C tipped as a weekend of extreme heat beckons

On Saturday large swathes of the east coast will be affected by above average temperatures.

THE TWEED is predicted to be spared a bout of extreme heat expected to bubble towards boiling point by the weekend across New South Wales and Queensland.

Australians are being warned to get ready for the heatwave, as a high-pressure system parked off the east coast begins sending the mercury up to midsummer levels. While NSW could record its first ever September 40C day, the Tweed is forecast to escape the worst.

In suburban Sydney, a high of 30C today will shoot up to 33C for the weekend, while in suburban Brisbane, an extreme spring high of 37C can be expected. In the CBD that's more than 10C above average.

But on the Tweed, a mild 24C for Saturday, and 25C for Sunday is predicted. Just two hours down the road in Lismore, temperatures could peak at a stifling 35C on Sunday, while on the Gold Coast, temperatures could also reach 10C above average, breaking September records.

HOW HOT IS IT GOING TO GET

Your maximum weekend temp will be:

QLD:

Bundaberg : Sat 29, Sun 30

: Sat 29, Sun 30 Cooktown : Sat 29, Sun 29

: Sat 29, Sun 29 Emerald : Sat 36, Sun 38

: Sat 36, Sun 38 Gatton : Sat 35, Sun 38

: Sat 35, Sun 38 Gladstone : Sat 29, Sun 29

: Sat 29, Sun 29 Gympie : Sat 33, Sun 35

: Sat 33, Sun 35 Hervey Bay : Sat 26, Sun 27

: Sat 26, Sun 27 Ipswich : Sat 35, Sun 38

: Sat 35, Sun 38 Mackay : Sat 28, Sun 29

: Sat 28, Sun 29 Maroochydore : Sat 30, Sun 32

: Sat 30, Sun 32 Maryborough : Sat 30, Sun 31

: Sat 30, Sun 31 Noosa : Sat 30, Sun 32

: Sat 30, Sun 32 Nambour : Sat 32, Sun 35

: Sat 32, Sun 35 Rockhampton : Sat 33, Sun 34

: Sat 33, Sun 34 Roma : Sat 37, Sun 38

: Sat 37, Sun 38 Toowoomba : Sat 32, Sun 33

: Sat 32, Sun 33 Warwick: Sat 33, Sun 34

NSW

Coffs Harbour : Sat 32, Sun 35

: Sat 32, Sun 35 Grafton : Sat 35, Sun 36

: Sat 35, Sun 36 Lismore : Sat 32, Sun 35

: Sat 32, Sun 35 Tweed: Sat 24, Sun 25

It's good news for sun seekers but bad news for anyone hoping for a drop of rain in NSW and Queensland.

The east coast is already coming off its driest ever winter, and the Bureau of Meteorology is predicting warmer than average days throughout spring.

Queensland based weather service Higgins Storm Chasing has said "it's looking ugly”, with extreme heat forecast to extend into next week.

Further south, the highs won't get into the 30s - but it will still be a warm weekend. Melbourne will see above average temperatures with a high of 23C on Saturday.

The Queensland outback town of Birdsville is expected to reach a top of 40C on Saturday, 11.9 degrees above the September average.

Sky News' Tristan Myers cautioned that the forecast could change. But if it sticks to predictions, Amberley, near Ipswich, could see its hottest September day in 74 years on Sunday.

"North-westerly winds ahead of a trough will increase this week, drawing hot air from the interior towards the more populated east,” he told news.com.au.

"Temperatures are going to be the hottest since summer for large areas of NSW and Queensland. It is unusual for these temperatures to be this warm this early and, for NSW, these temperatures look to approach or exceed September records.”

Dubbo's Saturday forecast of 35C would beat the old September record of 34.4C in 1965 while Wanaaring in western NSW could get to 40C which would be the first 40C day for the state in September on record.

The sweltering conditions are also likely to increase the bushfire risk, with much of the state expected to be placed on a very high or severe alert on Saturday.

"Temperatures look to peak on Saturday in NSW, and Sunday and Monday in southeast Queensland,” Mr Meyers said.

"After a cool change, there's a chance the eastern capitals could have another burst of summery heat early next week.”