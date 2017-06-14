4.5 billion litres of water dumped into catchments

Julia Smith struggles with her umbrella at the Seaway. Picture Mike Batterham

WET weather has soaked the Gold Coast with 4.5 billion litres of water dumped into some local catchments since the weekend.

And it's not over yet, with more rain on the way today thanks to a low pressure system just off the Glitter Strip.

Overnight, the coastal strip got the heaviest rainfall, with more than 35mm falling at Coolangatta, and 33mm falling at Couran Point on South Stradbroke Island.

The system whipped up thumping 2m waves, closing all Gold Coast beaches today for the second morning in a row according to chief lifeguard Warren Young.

"There were no rescues (yesterday) but the surf is still large and unstable so we'll keep them closed this morning and check it at lunchtime," Mr Young said.

Residents in the Tweed Shire were on high alert as localised flooding closed roads less than two months after ex-Cyclone Debbie caused devastation in the region.

A Seawater spokesman said 4483 million litres of water had fallen in the Hinze Dam catchment and 869 million litres into Hinze Dam from Saturday until yesterday afternoon.

Yesterday Little Nerang Dam began to spill at 11am.

The weather was also causing havoc with the region's power.

An Energex spokesman said up to 4000 people in the Gold Coast's north, including Oxenford and Coomera, lost power after lines were downed by tree branches at Guanaba.

Tallebudgera residents also lost power after a tree fell on a powerline at Koombalah Dr.

Following warnings from the weather bureau Tweed Shire Deputy Mayor Chris Cherry said residents were nervous about another flood.

"It's pretty hard for a lot of people to see, it's like deja vu," Cr Cherry said.

"The creek at Mooball flooded on Saturday and now it's coming back up, roads in Murwillumbah haven't gone under but roads outside of town have."

She said many residents had just repaired their homes and replaced storm damaged items.

"We've all been burned before, (but) now we're a lot more prepared," Cr Cherry said. "Some people have replaced everything and they don't want to have to start again."

On the banks of the Tweed River owner of the Birdwing Cafe Dennis Cheeseman said residents had moved cars and belongings onto higher ground yesterday.

"Everyone's gone and parked their cars up on the bridge, we're just going to see what happens next," Mr Cheeseman said.

"Watching the river though, it doesn't look angry like it did during the floods."

Weatherzone forecaster Tom Hough said he expected the worst of the rain had passed yesterday as the Bureau of Meteorology cancelled a severe weather warning for northern NSW in the afternoon.

But he said persistent showers would continue until the weekend with up to 80mm of rain expected today.

"It looks like we've seen the worst of the rain," Mr Hough said. "Today we should see about 40 to 80mm of rain with showers continuing through the weekend."



Rainfall since Saturday

Upper Springbrook: 281mm

Lower Springbrook: 201mm

The Seaway: 103mm

Mudgeeraba: 141mm

Coolangatta: 119mm

Source: Bureau of Meteorology