4m white shark scares dive boat crew

A GROUP of divers had an experience they will never forget when a 4m great white shark came a little too close for comfort.

According to a report made to shark spotting app Dorsal, the encounter happened near Cook Island, off Fingal Head.

"I was the last person on a dive boat getting in the water when a large shark fin swam 50-60m behind the boat," the report states.

"Recalled people in the water, but never saw the shark again."

The report stated the white shark was 4m long.

It comes after a tagged white shark was pinged eight times this morning by the receiver at Lighthouse Beach, East Ballina.

There are no SMART drumlines at Ballina or Evans Head today.

