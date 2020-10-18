Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A 4m white shark was spotted by a dive boat passenger.
A 4m white shark was spotted by a dive boat passenger.
News

4m white shark scares dive boat crew

Rebecca Lollback
by
18th Oct 2020 12:40 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A GROUP of divers had an experience they will never forget when a 4m great white shark came a little too close for comfort.

According to a report made to shark spotting app Dorsal, the encounter happened near Cook Island, off Fingal Head.

"I was the last person on a dive boat getting in the water when a large shark fin swam 50-60m behind the boat," the report states.

"Recalled people in the water, but never saw the shark again."

The report stated the white shark was 4m long.

It comes after a tagged white shark was pinged eight times this morning by the receiver at Lighthouse Beach, East Ballina.

There are no SMART drumlines at Ballina or Evans Head today.

For latest shark sighting information, follow the Shark Smart Twitter page.

great white shark shark sighting
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New legislation is a 'nail in the coffin' for trains

        Premium Content New legislation is a 'nail in the coffin' for trains

        News TRAIN enthusiasts believe it will now be much harder to convince governments to return trains to the Northern Rivers.

        Ballina 'digs deep' to win NRRRL grand final

        Premium Content Ballina 'digs deep' to win NRRRL grand final

        Rugby League It was a hard-fought victory for the Ballina team

        ‘WE’RE SORRY’: Pub closed over COVID breaches

        Premium Content ‘WE’RE SORRY’: Pub closed over COVID breaches

        News Authorities said pub had "ample warning to tighten up their game"

        Gladys Berejiklian’s shame: ‘I feel used’

        Premium Content Gladys Berejiklian’s shame: ‘I feel used’

        News Some suggest she may even get a 'poll bounce' out of torrid affair