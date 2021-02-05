5 must-see auctions if you’re house hunting

The Northern Rivers’ property market is red-hot right now, with many homes selling within days of going up for sale.

If you’re ready to buy, but still hunting for your dream home, bidding at an auction could pay off.

Here are five properties set to go under the hammer this weekend:

1 Tuckeroo Drive, East Ballina

Located on a corner block is two separate, single level homes with dual street access. The first home has three bedrooms, master with ensuite/WIR, casual living and formal lounge, double garage, and a large covered alfresco space and yard. The second residence has two bedrooms, an open plan layout and carport plus single garage. There’s a resort-style swimming pool and tropical gardens, plus it’s close to schools and beaches. It’s open for inspection from 10am on Saturday, February 6, with the auction kicking off at 10.30am.

205 Dawson Street, Girards Hill

Stylish and functional in Girards Hill.

This three-bedroom home, on 1032sqm, is a blend of period features and tasteful updates. There are stained glass windows and doors, polished hardwood flooring and decorative timber fretwork and high ornate ceilings. The kitchen has a stone benchtop and French doors open out to the balcony and yard. Both internal bedrooms have access to sunroom and second veranda area, while the separate studio or third bedroom has a new ensuite and laundry, and its own outdoor paved terrace area. The auction will be held at 11am on Saturday.

35 Greenfield Road, Lennox Head

This Lennox Head home has ocean views and high ceilings.

The price guide is $1.6 million, and with four bedrooms, 2600sqm and plenty of desirable features, bidding could be furious for this property. It has a functional split level design, high raked ceilings, exposed timber rafters, a formal lounge room and a kitchen with quality appliances. All the bedrooms have built-in robes, and there’s a double garage, large yard and views to Seven Mile Beach. This property is open for inspection from 11.30am on Saturday with the auction at noon.

Fenwick House, 1/3 Brighton Street, East Ballina

Your chance to own a piece of Ballina history.

Steeped in history, this 135-year-old mansion is a rare offering. The two-storey, 14-room property was built in 1886, and has huge cedar double doors into an entrance hall tiled in traditional black and white checked marble. At the end of the entrance hall, there is a carved English mahogany staircase. There is also Italian marble tiles and fireplaces, ballroom, four-metre high ceilings, chandeliers and many other extravagant details. It’s open for viewing from 9.30am on Saturday with the auction to follow at 10am.

1/48 Main Road, Fingal Head

Live the beachside dream in this easy maintenance townhouse.

In an exclusive, highly sought-after area is this three-bedroom townhouse just 300m to the headland. There’s a large north-easterly facing courtyard, spacious living area, plenty of storage, new carpets, master bedroom suite with walk-in robe and ensuite, separate laundry and downstairs toilet. Check it out from 9.30am and place your bids at the auction at 10am on Saturday.