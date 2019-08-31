The 5 stories from Tweed you have to read this week

Pryce Allsop was the first to enter the race to become the next deputy mayor of Tweed.

Pryce Allsop was the first to enter the race to become the next deputy mayor of Tweed.

IT HAS been a week filled with political duelling and sporing triumph.

These are the stories you must read from the Tweed in the last seven days.

1. COUNCILLORS BEGIN RACE

There are three councillors who have put their hands up to be the next deputy mayor of the Tweed.

Pryce Allsop was the first to enter the race, but his comments about next year's council elections raised plenty of eyebrows.

ALLSOP WANTS THE TOP JOB

2. SEARCH CONTINUES

The search for missing woman Marion Barter has intensified, with an important piece of recognition now achieved.

After 22 years, search finally ramps up for missing Marion

3. THANK-YOU BRETT

The long time station commander of the Kingscliff Fire and Rescue station retired after three decades of service.

He gave one final message to his community.

Thankyou Brett: Commander retires after 30 years.

4. THE WIND BENEATH SEAGULL WINGS

Talor Walters has been a man on a mission since he moved to the wing for the Seagulls.

Seagulls' extra wing has given them flight

5. STRIVING FOR SUCCESS

Find out how a Kingscliff woman became one of the best business coaches in the world.

From Kingscliff beginnings to coaching the world