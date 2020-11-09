5 things not to miss in Tweed this Naidoc week

A DIFFERENT kind of NAIDOC Week will be celebrated this year but the theme will stay steeped in tradition.

‘Always Was, Always Will Be’ is the theme this year for the event that recognises that First Nations people have occupied and cared for this continent for more than 65,000 years.

NAIDOC Week 2020, now running until to Sunday this week, celebrates this spiritual and cultural connection Indigenous people have with the land that continues strongly today.

Tweed mayor Chris Cherry said she was looking forward to seeing the event go ahead in a revised format as it was important for our communities to come together.

“I look forward to the NAIDOC street march each year, as it’s such a positive expression of community and a call to celebrate and respect culture,” she said.

The Tweed Heads NAIDOC Week program commenced on Sunday with a flag-raising ceremony at Minjungbal Aboriginal Museum in Tweed Heads South which was lifestreamed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

A cultural day at Minjungbal Aboriginal Museum was held yesterday.

A Hall of Fame Reflection followed by a morning tea will be held at the museum today (Tuesday) starting at 9.30am.

The Youth Recognition, Sporting and Achievement Awards, honouring the achievements of local young people will be lifestreamed on Wednesday.

On Thursday, there will be a lifestream recognising 2020 Year 12 students, starting at 10am.

The annual NAIDOC Week street march will take the form of a car convoy due to COVID-19 from Tweed Heads Civic Centre to the Jack Evans Boat Harbour from 10am. Events will wrap up at 11.30am.

Don’t miss visiting the Tweed Regional Museum’s Land| Life | Cultural exhibition which was shaped by the help of local members of the Bundjalung community. It is open Tuesday to Saturday from 10am to 4pm on Queensland Rd in Murwillumbah.



All events will be lifestreamed via the 2020 Tweed NAIDOC Facebook page at www.facebook.com/tweedheadsnaidoc/.

For more information on Tweed Heads NAIDOC Week events, visit www.tweed.nsw.gov.au/ATSI.