5 year NAPLAN trends: How every school performed

THESE are the Tweed schools that have improved their NAPLAN results the most in the last five years.

The Tweed school that improved their Year 5 results the most between 2014 and 2018 was Tweed Valley Adventist College, in Murwillumbah, where the average results across all subjects improved by 12.3 per cent.

Average Year 9 results at Wollumbin High School, in Murwillumbah, increased by 3.6 per cent, the biggest improvement in Tweed.

The analysis compared each school’s combined results for each NAPLAN subject in 2014 and compared to the same results in 2018.

Tweed’s second biggest improvement in Year 5 results over those five years was St Joseph’s Primary School, in South Murwillumbah, where scores increased 4.0 per cent.

The third biggest Year 5 improver was Lindisfarne Anglican Grammar School, in Terranora, where results increased 3.2 per cent over the five-year period.

The Tweed school with the second biggest Year 9 improvement between 2014 and 2018 was Murwillumbah High School, in Murwillumbah, where results improved 3.4 per cent.

Average results at Pacific Coast Christian School, in Tweed Heads South, increased 1.3 per cent, the third highest increase in Tweed.