50 Cent calls out ‘mobster’s’ face tatt

Puk Kireka on his new rugby career

American rapper 50 Cent has called out a Kiwi Mongrel Mob member's facial tattoo on Instagram.

Hastings mobster Puk Kireka spoke to Hawke's Bay Today last week admitting he knows it will be hard to get a job with the prominent black and red facial tattoo that spells "notorious".

"I know it will be hard to get a job with my tatts," Kireka said, pointing to the mob colours which decorate his face.

'I wonder why he can't get a job'. 50 Cent calls out Kiwi's face tatt. Picture: Instagram

The rapper didn’t seem impressed with the self-confessed ‘mobster’s’ ink. Picture: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

The father-of-three - who joined the Mongrel Mob in 2008 - admits in the interview that he "will always be a mobster" but wants "to bring some of the others on board this better lifestyle".

"A lot of them are still drinking and smoking. While they aren't getting into much trouble they are still ruining their lives with their lifestyle," Kireka stressed.

UK newspaper The Sun published an article based on Kireka's interview with the NZ Herald headlining "MOB JUSTICE Gangster with 'Notorious' tattooed across his face moans he can't find a job".

Then 50 Cent fired his shot, publicly commenting on Kireka's facial tattoo by posting a screenshot of The Sun's article to his Instagram.

Puk Kireka has considered his tattoo may make life difficult for him.

"What the f*** is really going on man. I wonder why he can't get a job," the rapper wrote.

This is not the first time 50 Cent has publicly shamed people on Instagram.

In April 2019 he viciously joked about jailed rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine giving up information on detained British-born rapper 21 Savage, in an attempt to reduce his own sentence.

In a now-deleted post, 50 Cent accused Tekashi 6ix9ine of snitching on 21 Savage, he was labelled a "rat" and has since lived with the nickname "Snitch9ine".

