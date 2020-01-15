Menu
DINNER TIME: A rock wallaby tucks in to a carrot air dropped into a bushfire zone recently.
Environment

$50 million for emergency wildlife and habitat recovery

Jarrard Potter
14th Jan 2020 10:56 AM | Updated: 15th Jan 2020 9:36 AM
THE Federal Government has made an initial investment of $50 million in response to the devastating bushfires to support the immediate work to protect wildlife.

Page MP Kevin Hogan said our wildlife needs our help and food drops are happening into fire damaged areas now to promote the survival and recovery of endangered species.

The funding will be directed towards:

• Care for and rehabilitate injured wildlife

• Secure viable populations of threatened species

• Control feral predators, other pest animals and noxious weeds that are a major threat to vulnerable animals and plants at this time

• Scientifically map and understand the true impact of these fires

• Work with landowners to protect those precious remaining unburnt areas, which will serve as 'arks' and allow our native plants and animals to recover.

The Federal Government will co-ordinate with organisations across Australia to ensure the money goes where it is needed.

bushfires federal government kevin hogan mp rock wallaby wildlife
Grafton Daily Examiner

