Police have appealed for information about a wood chipper stolen from a Fernvale property. Trevor Veale

POLICE are investigating after a yellow wood chipper worth $50,000 was stolen from a Fernvale property.

The yellow Vermeer BC1800XL was taken between September 12 and 22.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the machine should contact Murwillumbah Police Station on 02 6672 9499 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.