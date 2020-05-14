$50k overseas junket to hide Trad, claims LNP

A post-Budget global road show costing taxpayers over $50,000 was used to hide former treasurer Jackie Trad from the media, the Opposition has claimed.

THE last Queensland Treasury Corporation annual post-Budget global road show carried out while Jackie Trad was the state's treasurer cost taxpayers over $51,000.

The former deputy premier has defended the road show, in response to attacks from the LNP, pointing out it was a 30-year tradition in which treasurers on both sides of politics had participated.

New figures show the trip to the UK, France and US between July 26 and August 8 last year, which included staff, cost about $51,720.

Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington has claimed the trip was used to hide Ms Trad from the media, because it came after the Member for South Brisbane had failed to properly declare the purchase of a Woolloongabba property.

A spokesman for Ms Palaszczuk yesterday slammed the suggestion as ridiculous.

Ms Trad has also said that the QTC annual post budget roadshow was a significant program that required "many months of planning and co-ordination".

"Should the LNP be so critical of this program then they should pledge to axe it as an election commitment," Ms Trad said.

"This suggestion by the LNP is merely a distraction from the fact that they have no plans for Queensland's economic future.

"This tradition has been crucial for maintaining important relationships with key investors in Queensland, particularly in times of economic crisis such as the COVID health and economic crisis."

A spokesman for the Premier also defended the road show, pointing out that "travel equals trade and trade equals jobs".

"Every treasurer, after every Budget - including Tim Nicholls while the LNP was in government - undertakes this trip because it is crucially important to Queensland's trade and economy," the spokesman said.

Ms Frecklington said Ms Trad should have been sacked by Ms Palaszczuk last year and not given a tour of the world's most luxurious hotels.

"It's staggering that the Premier spent more than $51,000 of public money trying to hide her deputy from the media," she said.

"Queenslanders have had enough of Labor's low achievers living the high life at their expense."

The CCC cleared Ms Trad of any wrongdoing over her failure to properly declare the Woolloongabba property, but is now investigating alleged interference in the appointment of a school principal in her electorate, sparking her resignation as treasurer.

According to a report to Queensland Parliament, Ms Trad undertook a range of meetings during the trip, including with international rating's agency Moody's.

Originally published as $50k overseas junket to hide Trad, claims LNP