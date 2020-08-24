51 PHOTOS: All the action from Lismore Kart Club race meet

Cathy Adams I have worked at The Northern Star for 16 years, as a photographer and now, a digital producer. I love that our work gives us the opportunity to help and inform people in a changing world. Full Profile Login to follow

KARTERS of all ages took to the track for Lismore Kart Club's August race meeting.

The club hosted its annual Hot Shots competition at its track at the Lismore Showground.

RESULTS:

Novices: 1 Travis Dhu, 2 Charlie Hogan, 3 Riley Grande

Rookies: 1 Kayden Thompson, 2 Jake Santin, 3 Kobi Preston

Junior Performance: 1 Braith Santin, 2 Jakoc Scott, 3 Aleksey Krylov

Senior Light: 1 Warren Dhu, 2 Trent Dhu, 3 Steve Bryant

Senior Classic: 1 Curt Nommensen, 2 Dean Nommensen, 3 Dmitri Nommensen

TAG 125: 1 Elliott Thompson, 2 Martin Hollings, 3 Nigel Everest

TAG Restricted Light: 1 Shane Peterson, 2 Cameron Peterson, 3 Simone Bisgrove

TAG Restricted Heavy: 1 Brett Shailes, 2 Bradley Schneider, 3 Matthew Wright.