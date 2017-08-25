19°
News

5,100+ lightning strikes an hour hit Northern Rivers

Samantha Elley
| 25th Aug 2017 6:15 AM
Each dot represents a lightning strike in the past 24 hours.
Each dot represents a lightning strike in the past 24 hours. lightningmaps.org

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

IT WAS a refreshing and awesome display of lightning, thunder and rain that hit the coastal areas of the Northern Rivers last night.

Read about it here

At the height of yesterday's storm when there was hail and the whole bit, lightningmaps.org recorded 5,100+ lightning strikes per hour.

As the storm moved off the coast the numbers dropped to between 2,000-4,000 delivering a beautiful lightning display.

Today will see a medium chance of showers most likely this morning and during the afternoon. Daytime temperaturs will be between 19 and 22 and winds will be southerly.

For the weekend the winds will be from the south and temperatures will remind people Winter is back with overnights reaching only 6-10 degrees.

On Sunday there will be a medium chance of showers in the evening.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  lightning northern rivers rain thunder weather

Sunshine Sugar mill claims 'ridiculous': union

Sunshine Sugar mill claims 'ridiculous': union

"IT is scandalous that in a modern working environment - when we know the risks asbestos poses - that management would be so reckless with workers'...

Fijian farmers get sweet insight at Condong Mill

INDUSTRY TOUR: A contingent of Fijian sugar farmers were among the group that toured Sunshine Sugar's Condong mill on Monday.

Condong Sugar Mill was home to an international tour group this week

19 injured including pregnant woman after 4WD, bus crash

A PREGNANT woman was in the Mitsubishi Pajero which spun out of control and hit an oncoming tour bus which then caught fire on the Gold Coast.

The tour bus was carrying 15 tourists.

Help adopt an animal today

PAW-FECT PETS: Marmalade the ginger cat at the Tweed Friends of the Pound adoption centre at the Pines Shopping Centre.

Friends of the Pound need you help.

Local Partners

Council to continue improving water quality

The water at Uki and Tyalgum is not affected and no restrictions apply in those villages.

The Jet Sprint Racing Championships races into Tweed

READY, SET, GO: The 2017 Jet Sprint Racing Championships are coming to the Tweed.

The need for speed is here at last.

Flume, The Kooks and Daryl Braithwaite for Falls Festival

Revellers enjoy the props during Hot Dub Machine's show at Falls Festival Byron Bay on New Year's Eve.

The line-up was announced today.

Painting a brighter future for koalas

WORTH SAVING: The Queensland Koala Crusaders' Community Crowdfunding Campaign aims to raise $30,000 towards the cost of planting 10,000 trees for koalas.

Queensland Koala Crusaders have launched a crowdfunding campaign

REVEALED: Liam Gallagher is coming to Falls Festival

English musician, singer, and songwriter, former lead singer of the rock band Oasis, Liam Gallagher performs during his concert at National Olympic Sports Center in Beijing, China, 10 August 2017.

He revealed the news ahead of the official line up announcement

Bachelor recap: Elise the new favourite to win Matty's heart

ELISE Stacy, one of the new favourites to win The Bachelor, has revealed that she nearly quit Ten’s dating show earlier this year.

GoT's mind-blowing dragon theory

Peter Dinklage and Emilia Clarke in a scene from season 7 of Game of Thrones.

A theory about the show’s dragons could explain this week's episode.

Massive talent from little folk on show in Little Big Shots

Shane Jacobson hosts Little Big Shots.

Shane Jacobson has as much fun as his guests in new talent show.

‘I’m pissed off’: Bachelorette finally loses it

Matty is made take Elise on a date by her dad.

UNREST is brewing in the Bachelor mansion.

What's on the big screen this week

Domhnall Gleeson and Tom Cruise in a scene from American Made.

TOM Cruise is flying high in Doug Liman's drug drama American Made.

Tweed gig guide: Sun chasers and star duets

Chase the Sun play Currumbin RSL's Soundlounge on Saturday night.

Tweed gigs for August 24-28

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy a slick, impressive effort

The return of a favourite

Click here to &#39;ADD TO CART&#39;

8/100 Kennedy Drive, Tweed Heads West 2485

Unit 2 1 1 $245,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 26TH AUGUST 12:00 - 12:30PM Now here is a very tidy unit just waiting for a new owner to move in or invest. Conveniently...

Great First Home Buying or a Solid Investment Opportunity

6/135 Kennedy Drive, Tweed Heads West 2485

Unit 2 1 1 $225,000 ...

This neat and tidy, top level unit is in a handy location just minutes from Kirra beachfront and the shopping and dining precinct of Coolangatta. The solid...

Great Development Block in a Prime Coolangatta Location

134 Musgrave Street, Coolangatta 4225

House 6 2 3 Auction

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 26TH AUGUST 12:00 - 12:30PM Occupying a sought after beachside location, this property is being offered to the market for...

From the Valley to the Alley in Minutes!

101 Bains Road, Currumbin Valley 4223

House 5 3 6 $2,500,000

Set in a wonderfully private location, yet just a short drive to a selection of our world class Gold Coast beaches. The superb Currumbin Rockpool's, Currumbin...

First Time Offered For Sale Since 1930

31 Rutledge Street, Coolangatta 4225

House 5 2 2 Forthcoming...

Offering sweeping uninterrupted views of the ocean, Surfers Paradise skyline and the Hinterland this 79-year-old art deco dual living house needs a new owner...

First Home Buyer Alert!

157 Kennedy Drive, Tweed Heads West 2485

House 3 1 1 $390,000 ...

This home is well maintained and on a large level block with driveway access to the rear yard. There is a spacious living, dining and kitchen area with split...

This Home Will Make You Smile

7 Gladioli Avenue, Terranora 2486

House 4 2 4 $920,000 ...

Set within a prestigious and tightly held enclave of Terranora you could be fooled for thinking you have stumbled into your own country haven. The open floor...

BUY, BUY BABY!

1/14 Brooke Avenue, Palm Beach 4221

Unit 2 1 1 Interest above...

In an absolutely outstanding position with the beach, shops, clubs, public transport and schools virtually on your doorstep! Located in one of the most sought...

Great Family Home with Space, Views and Dual Living Potential (STCA)

60 Peninsula Drive, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 4 3 2 $530,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 26TH AUGUST 10:00 - 10:30AM This great family home has been designed to capture amazing valley and Broadwater views from all...

ENTIRE BLOCK OF 5 X 2 BEDROOM UNITS IN THE HEART OF RAINBOW BAY

50 Eden Avenue, Rainbow Bay 4225

House 10 5 4 $1,849,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION SATURDAY 26 AUGUST 2017 AT 1:00 - 1:30PM Exciting opportunity for you to secure your own piece of Rainbow Bay. Rare offering consisting of 5...

Residents fear sand mine sell out by State Minister

Sand mine opponents attend the Nambour Council Chambers.Cou

Further testing undertaken on site, despite claims of significance

199 home sites approved in Evans Head

The Evans Head Manufactured Home Estate plans. Zoran Architecture.

Manufactured Home estate approved near aerodrome

Airbnb, Stayz and co tipped to squeeze Coast housing market

HOLIDAY BOOM: Airbnb letting is putting a further squeeze on long-term rentals.

Councils exploring options to manage the industry

Developer tears up couple's contract for new home

Jade and Edward Roberts were stung by the sunset clause on the first day of their honeymoon.

The developer has the right to do this under the sunset clause