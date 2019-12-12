55yo star’s jaw-dropping bikini pic

The Desperate Housewives star recently showed off her fit frame in a bikini and shared why she chose to put it all out there.

AT 55 years old, Teri Hatcher is more confident than ever.

"Here's the thing," she wrote on Instagram. "I've finally figured out how to be comfortable in my own skin. Maybe not every day but a lot of them. Age allows you to be clear on your purpose and cherish who and what you are grateful for."

She added that exercise was a source of wellbeing for her, "not a means to look good naked", and she posted the bikini pics because "this is my truth and being in this 55 year old body actually feels liberating".

Teri Hatcher with Desperate Housewives co-stars Felicity Huffman (centre) and Eva Longoria (left). Picture: ABC/RON TOM

The actress said the images she shared were taken after she completed the F45 8 Week Challenge, which focuses on fitness and nutrition.

Hatcher said her age had brought her more good than bad.

"You have enough age to see the miracle of life and enough youth to revel in that knowledge. You can be vulnerable and strong at the same time. You can forgive others and yourself. You are willing to put in the effort to reach a goal … or not. And that's okay," she said. "Mostly, you know to make the most of every moment. For me that is sharing joy & positivity, knowledge I've gained through experience both successes and failures, and helping to lift others up."

This article originally appeared in the NY Post and was reproduced with permission