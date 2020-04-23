5G PROTEST: ‘Shocked, appalled…they would force rollout’

Dean Jeffreys being removed by police at the protest against 5G technology in Mullumbimby.

UPDATE 12.20pm: PROTESTERS in Mullumbimby have been urged to consider social distancing regulations by Richmond MP Justine Elliott.

"I'm aware of the protests and public gatherings that have occurred and are being planned regarding the Telstra upgrade of the existing base station in Mullumbimby," Ms Elliott said.

"I strongly advise locals that any public gatherings or protests at this stage contravenes laws relating to social distancing during the Coronavirus crisis.

"Disregarding of social distancing directives endangers the health and safety of the wider community, Telstra staff and the police.

"In terms of the upgrade, Telstra has advised me that work to upgrade the existing base station in Mullumbimby to 5G technology is pursuant to the Telecommunications (Low-impact Facilities) Determination 2018 and is therefore exempt from local and state Government approval.

"Telstra has advised me that they have met their obligations to progress the build at this site in line with the Deployment Code. The upgrade is legal and will go ahead," Ms Elliot said.

Original story: OPPONENTS to an upgrade of the mobile network in Mullumbimby to 5G have vowed to continue their protest at the Dalley St site.

One of those opposing the new technology, Dean Jefferys, said rolling 24 hour protests will happen at the proposed 5G tower behind the Mullumbimby PO from 8am today.

He said 200 people attended the impromptu protest at the site yesterday where he was arrested for trying to stop a truck that was intending to remove a car blocking 5G installing equipment.

"I am shocked and appalled that the government aided by the police would force this 5G roll out during the coronavirus lockdown period hoping that there would be no protest.

"This is clearly against the community's desires as expressed recently when thousands of residents turned up at Mullumbimby council chambers and public meetings.

"People will be turning up to protest every day until this is stopped and the real health concerns of the local residents are satisfied."