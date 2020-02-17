Menu
The ARIA Award-winning group will tour Australia in November and December. Picture: AAP Image/Adam Yip
Music

5SOS announce massive Aussie tour

17th Feb 2020 10:15 AM

Australia's edgier answer to One Direction, 5 Seconds of Summer, have confirmed they'll return home this year with a massive string of shows around the nation.

The band, who were home to perform in Sunday's massive Fire Fight Australia fundraiser, announced on Monday that they'd round out a massive year on their No Shame arena tour in Australia.

The tour coincides with the upcoming release of their fourth studio album CALM, which hits shelves on March 27, and will be the band's first tour in Australia since 2018.

The band - made up of members Calum Hood, Ashton Irwin, Luke Hemmings and Michael Clifford - will kick off the Australian leg of their tour on the Gold Coast in November, before winding things up at the Sydney Opera House.

The boys, who are based in LA, told Sunrise on Monday morning that they hope the Australian shows will be "the best yet".

"When we come back here it's more for the soul," Calum said, adding that America was "more for the creativity side of the brain".

"So it's always going to be a big part of our jobs that lie within Los Angeles, but when it's back here you feel more at home."

The band first rose to global fame in 2014 with their self-titled debut album, following it up with 2015's Sounds Feel's Good and 2018's Youngblood, both of which debuted at number one on the ARIA album chart.

VENUES AND DATES

Friday, November 27: Home of Arts (HOTA), Gold Coast

Saturday, November 28: Riverstage, Brisbane

Monday, November 30: HBF Stadium, Perth

Wednesday, December 2: Bar on the Hill, Newcastle

Friday, December 4: Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne

Saturday, December 5: Sydney Opera House Forecourt, Sydney

TICKETS

General release tickets for all six Australian shows will go on sale from 1pm (AEDT) Friday, February 21 via LiveNation.

Tickets will also be available via the LiveNation Presale (for LiveNation members), from midday (AEDT) on Wednesday, February 19.

