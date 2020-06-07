Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The body of a five-year-old child has been found after a boat capsized on Saturday night. The search for a missing man goes on.
The body of a five-year-old child has been found after a boat capsized on Saturday night. The search for a missing man goes on.
Breaking

Five-year-old dead after boat capsizes

by Cydonee Mardon
7th Jun 2020 10:29 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The body of a five-year-old child has been found after a boat capsized off Bulli Beach on Saturday night.

Police received multiple reports of screams coming from the water off the north end of Bulli headland at 6.30pm.

"The callers were reporting the multiple screams appeared to be coming off Bulli Headland from the rocks. They heard the screaming for quite some time and then it went quiet," a police spokesman said.

A man and child are missing after a boat capsized off Bulli Beach.
A man and child are missing after a boat capsized off Bulli Beach.

A helicopter was deployed and the air crew reported seeing a dark object in the water

The capsized boat was towed into Port Kembla Harbour on Sunday morning, where police divers located the body of the boy.

A 28-year-old man remains missing and a search for him continues.

Two other people, aged 23 and 31, were rescued and brought to safety before being flown to hospital for treatment.

They have since been released.

Originally published as 5yo boy dead after boat capsizes off Bulli Beach

drowning

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Our cane, food growers weigh in on council’s rural strategy

        premium_icon Our cane, food growers weigh in on council’s rural strategy

        News Not every Tweed farmer has the same opinion on the Rural Land Strategy.

        Heartwarming initiative from Tweed club staff on JobKeeper

        premium_icon Heartwarming initiative from Tweed club staff on JobKeeper

        News This iconic Tweed venue is back serving cold ones

        We’ve got reno fever as thousands chase $25,000 cash offer

        premium_icon We’ve got reno fever as thousands chase $25,000 cash offer

        Property HomeBuilder website records 100,000 hits in a day

        Brakes on the future of highly anticipated car event

        premium_icon Brakes on the future of highly anticipated car event

        Motor Sports Committee felt no choice other than to cancel anticipated car event