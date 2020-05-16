The 6 classic movies to get you through COVID-19

PICKING a movie sometimes feels like it takes just as long as watching the thing.

Goodfellas (1990)

NOT many movies can lay a claim to just about every scene being a classic.

Goodfellas can.

It is still the benchmark, and not just for mobster flicks. It features all the trademarks of legendary director Martin Scorsese and is led by a stellar trio of Ray Liotta, Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci.

It follows crook Henry Hill as he tries to make his name, and stay alive, alongside some of the most unsavoury characters in New York.

If you haven't already seen it, what are you doing?

If you have, there's nothing wrong with a second, or third, or fourth viewing.

The Big Lebowski (1998)

QUIRKY, unusual and very strange.

The Big Lebowski is also one of the funniest films ever made.

It was unlike anything else that had come before and it's unlikely anything will match it.

Masterfully woven by the Cohen brothers, it is unlikely acting royalty Jeff Bridges will ever play a role quite like 'The Dude' again.

A stoner from Los Angeles is caught up in a kidnapping plot, where he is tasked with cracking the case alongside his neurotic and somewhat deranged best friend.

All because of a mix-up over a stolen rug.

A spin-off, The Jesus Rolls, was released this year but wasn't helmed by the Cohens.

Little Miss Sunshine (2006)

ARE you getting sick of being cooped up inside with the family?

Try being cramped into an old Volkswagen van with your dysfunctional relatives for a 1300km road trip with tensions quickly rising.

Little Miss Sunshine features a fantastic ensemble cast, including Aussie Toni Collette and the brilliant Alan Arkin.

At short notice, young Olive has to get to California to New Mexico in short notice to compete in a beauty pageant.

So with her family in tow they set off for a journey filled with laughs and a couple of heart wrenching moments.

Django Unchained (2012)

FRESH from a reimagining of stopping the Nazis in their tracks, Quentin Tarantino takes on the slave trade in the American south.

Tarantino has no trouble scooping up the best acting talent in the world to feature in his films and Django Unchained is up there with one of his top casts.

Jamie Foxx, Leonardo DiCaprio and Christoph Waltz don't put a foot wrong and Samuel L Jackson shines in arguably his best ever performance of a long career.

Slave Django sets out on a path to gun down criminals and slave owners for cash alongside a German dentist-turned-bounty hunter.

He then turns his sights to finding his wife, who is still in slavery.

Slick, smart, funny and ultra-violent; it's a thrill ride from start to finish, even if it could have lost the final half an hour.

Whiplash (2014)

THINK of all the meanest, nastiest teachers you ever had and now combine them all into one.

That may come close to conductor Terence Fletcher, who is trying to get the best out of drummer Andrew Neiman at one of the best music schools in America.

Director Damien Chazelle is best known for La La Land but his earlier film Whiplash has it beaten in every department.

An enthralling look at self-worth and the true meaning of success; it will keep you glued until the final note.

A fantastic ending caps off a true dark horse.

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

MANY would turn their nose up at Marvel's avalanche of movies over the past decade.

The quality of its superhero action movies have improved with the years, but early on they struggled to move away from a tiring formula.

In 2014, Marvel switched things up by turning to director James Gunn for Guardians of the Galaxy.

Fun, packed with plenty of heart, and with a killer soundtrack of 1960s and 1970s hits that keep things humming along, it's great movie for all ages.

A ragtag group combine their powers to take down a menacing threat to the galaxy. Witty writing and a loveable set of characters makes it a winner.