6 top local camping spots for the long weekend

PARADISE RIGHT HERE: Top picks for camping spots across the Northern Rivers this long weekend. Photo: OEH

THINKING of going camping somewhere for the Australia Day long weekend but not sure where to go?

Here are the top picks for camping spots on the Northern Rivers:

Woody Head

This campground has everything you could ask for - you can pitch your tent, park your caravan or book a cabin to enjoy a pleasure-packed beach escape for the weekend or longer.

Woody Head is a great place for a family holiday, with a protected sandy beach that's ideal for swimming and fishing, a boat ramp and the spectacular rock platform.

There are heaps of other things to do as well and children and adults alike will love exploring the rainforest and shallow reefs around the campground.

Rates and availability are displayed when making an online booking at the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service website, with an approximate nightly rate of $34 per night (includes two people). Park entry fees are not included in your camping fees.

Black Rocks

Set behind the dunes among tuckeroo and banksia trees, Black Rocks campground is perfectly positioned right by Ten Mile Beach and near Jerusalem Creek.

For many years, this campground has been a "secret" of many locals and visitors alike.

Nestled in the Bundjalung National Park, not far from Evans Head, it is a great place for a family camping holiday, with campsites for caravans, camper trailers and motorhomes.

Rates and availability are displayed when making an online booking at the NSW NPWS website, with pricing estimated to be $24 per night (includes two people). Park entry fees are not included in your camping fees.

Brunswick Heads

Brunswick Heads is always busy - and it's clear to see why.

The village, a short drive north of Byron Bay, is next to excellent surfing beaches, while the Brunswick River and ocean are great for fishing and boating.

A top spot for caravan campers, the seaside town boasts three different campgrounds, so you have plenty of choice where to stay.

Evans Head

Evans Head is the traditional holiday spot for hundreds of Northern Rivers families.

With the river to play in, sandbar to enjoy a spot of cricket on during low tide, the break wall for a nice stroll, skatepark to keep children occupied, beautiful beach to relax on, and the newly-upgraded riverfront kiosk to keep your energy levels up (plus all the other offerings in the centre of town) - what more could you ask for in a camping spot?

As well as private holiday homes, Evans Head offers accommodation at the motel, caravan park or Bowling Club cabins.

INLAND OPTIONS

For rainforest lovers looking to head somewhere away from the coast, there are also plenty of inland options available.

Forest Tops

Located in Border Ranges National Park, set up your campsite at Forest Tops campground - the ultimate place to relax under the stars and enjoy the World-Heritage beauty of Border Ranges National Park.

This is one of the region's best-kept secrets and offers picnic table, barbecue facilities and toilets. Forest Tops campground is fairly secluded and a great spot to pitch your tent for the weekend if you're travelling light.

The average price is $24 per night, and includes two people.

Rummery Park

Rummery Park campground is a small but well-equipped spot for camping near Byron Bay and Lismore and is ideal for families.

This well-maintained campground allows you to enjoy the many walking, biking and horse riding trails in Whian Whian State Conservation area and Nightcap National Park.

You can take a short walk along Boggy Creek track to the beautiful Minyon Falls lookout from your campsite, or just sit back and enjoy a peaceful, relaxing camping experience.

There are sites for tents, caravans and camper trailers as well as gas barbecues, toilets and picnic tables.

For bookings, book online or call the National Parks Contact Centre on 1300 072 757.

Despite recent bush fires which ravaged the Northern Rivers region in late 2019, a number of national parks and state forests have reopened to the public including:

•Arakwal National Park

•Bald Knob State Forest

•Bonalbo State Forest

•Boonoo State Forest

•Boorabee State Forest

•Border Ranges National Park

•Broadwater National Park

•Bundjalung National Park

•Bungabbee State Forest

•Cape Byron State Conservation Area -PLEASE NOTE: Some areas of Cape Byron State Conservation Area have been impacted by former Tropical Cyclone Oma. Areas have been reopened but please take care as hazards remain in: Wategos Beach, Clarkes Beach, The Pass.

•Eden Creek State Forest

•Iluka Nature Reserve

•Mebbin National Park

•Mount Pikapene State Forest

•Nightcap National Park - PLEASE NOTE: Some roads and trails within this park are closed due to ongoing bushfire activity and bushfire recovery works. The closed areas, roads and trails are west of Rummery Park campground and include the western shared trail network. Due to the theft of barbecue equipment/ hardware and gas bottles, there are no barbecue facilities provided at the Terania Creek picnic area until further notice. The Terania Creek picnic area and Protestors Falls walking track remains open.

•Richmond Range State Forest - PLEASE NOTE: Limited access to Peacock Creek campground. The access roads through Richmond Range State Forest to Richmond Range National Park are currently in very poor condition because of overgrowth and roadway erosion.

•Toonumbar State Forest

•Tyagarah Nature Reserve

•Urbenville State Forest

•Woodenbong State Forest

•Yabbra State Forest