Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The 60 Minutes team. Picture: Channel 9
The 60 Minutes team. Picture: Channel 9
News

60 Minutes’ bombshell story revealed

27th Jul 2019 10:02 AM

The bombshell 60 Minutes story which Channel 9 has been teasing all week has been revealed.

In a promo released a few days ago, 60 Minutes said Sunday night's episode will feature "a story so important it can't be missed" which is "set to rock the foundations of Australia".

 

The mysterious promo sparked a guessing game on social media about what the "major investigation, six months in the making" is about, with more than a few tongue-in-cheek theories.

But now, a day before it's set to go to air, the subject of the story has been revealed by The Age which was part of the investigation with The Sydney Morning Herald and Channel 9.

The program joined forces with two newspapers for the investigation.
The program joined forces with two newspapers for the investigation.

The investigation will allege that Crown Resorts, which has casinos in Melbourne and Perth, was prepared to "get into bed with junket operators backed by Asian organised crime syndicates … including the most powerful drug-trafficking syndicate in the world", to help lure wealthy gamblers to Australia.

"We've spent months investigating the story - verifying the details, collating snippets of information, cross-checking sources, bullet-proofing our scoop," Deputy Investigations editor Nick McKenzie said.

"There's the brave former insider, the corruption and the cover-ups."

According to The Age, Crown helped bring criminals into Australia "in a way that raises serious national security concerns" and broke Chinese law by promoting gambling and paying Chinese sales staff bonuses to lure big gamblers down under.

In a statement to The Age, Crown Resorts denied any breach of Chinese law and added it has not been charged with an offence in China.

James Packer, who was not a Crown executive or director at the time and who sold half his stake in the company for $1.76 billion earlier this year, "adamantly" denied knowledge of Crown's activities in China with his lawyer telling The Age the businessman had a "passive role" in events.

James Packer denies knowledge of Crown’s activities in China, according to The Age.
James Packer denies knowledge of Crown’s activities in China, according to The Age.

You can watch the full investigation on 60 Minutes this Sunday night at 8.40pm on Channel 9

More Stories

60 minutes editors picks

Top Stories

    Live music in Tweed this week

    premium_icon Live music in Tweed this week

    Entertainment Ckeck out what is playing this weekend on the Tweed

    Queenslander's quest for love ends in deadly disease

    premium_icon Queenslander's quest for love ends in deadly disease

    Health How 18-month courtship with a woman he had met online went wrong

    Hornets' captain tells team this week's game is a final

    premium_icon Hornets' captain tells team this week's game is a final

    Rugby League The Hornets travel away to face arch-rivals Murwillumbah today

    Schools urged to apply for funding

    premium_icon Schools urged to apply for funding

    News Federal member urging schools on the Northern Rivers to apply