65 charges: Men to face court on fraud, property allegations

Two men have been charged over alleged property and fraud offences, with one of them facing 61 separate allegations.

Tweed Byron Police District (TBPD) revealed the latest successes from Operation Marauder, an ongoing operation targeting recidivist property crime and fraud offenders.

TBPD said following extensive inquiries, police arrested a 26-year-old man at a Kingscliff property about 12.35pm Wednesday, January 13.

The 26-year-old was arrested and taken to Tweed Heads Police Station, where he was charged with driving while disqualified, as well as four property and fraud offences.

He was granted conditional bail to appear at Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday, February 8.

Later that day, detectives and officers from the Tweed Byron Proactive Crime Team attended a property in Banora Point and arrested a 27-year-old man.

He was taken to Tweed Heads Police Station and charged with 61 property offences, including enter enclosed land not prescribed premises without lawful excuse, enter vehicle or boat without consent of owner and larceny.

Police will allege in court the Banora Point man broke into several homes and vehicles between December 2020 and January 2021 in Banora Point, Fingal Head, Chinderah and Kingscliff.

He was refused bail to appear at Tweed Heads Local Court on Thursday January 14.

Operation Marauder will continue throughout the Tweed/Byron Police District in 2021.

Anyone with information about property crime is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

Information is treated in strict confidence.

The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.