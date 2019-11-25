65 JOBS: Leading engineering firm to set up in Northern NSW

Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW John Barilaro, Member for Tweed Geoff Provest and ELLUC Projects' Asia Pacific Managing Director Elliot McLoughlin

One of the world's leading engineering consultancies, ELLUC Projects, will establish its main Australian hub in Northern NSW creating up to 65 skilled jobs and career opportunities on the Far North Coast.

Member for Tweed Geoff Provest was joined by Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW John Barilaro and ELLUC Projects' Asia Pacific Managing Director Elliot McLoughlin to make the announcement.

Member for Tweed Geoff Provest said the firm will bring skills that complement existing industries on the Far North Coast.

"I'm delighted to confirm this business news for the people of Tweed," Mr Provest said.

"When ELLUC Projects arrives, jobs created immediately at the main hub will support the emerging local tech sector and service the global construction industry in both the short and longer term.

"ELLUC also has indicated interest in partnering with a local TAFE, university or education body to develop a skilled workforce in the region, which I know would be great news for parents and youth who are concerned about future career prospects."

Mr Barilaro said that the firm will receive a conditional grant from the NSW Government to help establish its main hub in the Tweed Shire, as well as an office in Sydney, creating as many as 65 full time, skilled positions with more to come.

"The UK firm received bids from two other state governments before taking up a competitive offer from the NSW Government," Mr Barilaro said.

"ELLUC Projects has delivered many successful projects in Australia including the recent Batemans Bay Bridge replacement project, so it gives me great pleasure to confirm it is regional NSW that this global leader will call home.

"ELLUC bring digital expertise to engineering projects, increasing capabilities and cutting construction costs and given this Government's unprecedented infrastructure investment in across NSW, the timing of this could not be better."

Mr McLoughlin said the business will additionally establish its Australian central project office in Sydney, generating further skilled full-time positions in the city.

"These are really exciting times for ELLUC Projects," Mr McLoughlin said.

"This expansion into NSW is a natural progression for us, with a pipeline of significant construction and infrastructure projects on the way for NSW and 2020 expected to bring further growth in the sector.

"We are looking forward to helping NSW deliver on these projects, unlocking new opportunities and improving the lives of people in Tweed through our increased engineering capabilities which are the result of significant investment into Building Information Modelling."