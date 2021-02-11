Menu
Baby rattles and a Bentley convertible were among 68 recalls made by the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission so far this year.
68 products recalled already this year

Cathy Adams
11th Feb 2021 12:00 AM
SO FAR this year, 68 products have been recalled in Australia due to safety concerns.

The Australian Competition & Consumer Commission listed the products on its Product Recall page, with concerns ranging from fear of listeria contamination, to risks of vehicles malfunctioning or catching on fire.

The commission says on its website, when suppliers become aware of defective or unsafe products, they can conduct a voluntary recall to remove the product from the marketplace. Under the Australian Consumer Law, a responsible Minister can also order a compulsory recall, if required.

January 4

Kaleidoscope Kiddie Connect Carry Around Wooden Puzzle.
Kaleidoscope Kiddie Connect Carry Around Wooden Puzzle.

January 5

January 6

January 7

January 8

January 11

January 12

January 13

Bentley Continental GT Convertible MY2020.
Bentley Continental GT Convertible MY2020.

January 14

Infants’ Friend Pty Ltd — Infants’ Friend Oral Liquid 100mL

January 15

January 18

January 19

January 20

O'Briens Leg Hams (various weights).
O'Briens Leg Hams (various weights).

January 21

January 22

January 25

January 27

January 28

January 31

February 2

Sensory Supplies Warehouse Pty Ltd — Baby Maracas.
Sensory Supplies Warehouse Pty Ltd — Baby Maracas.

February 3

February 4
Audi Australia Pty Ltd — Audi Q7, SQ7 and RS6 MY2021

February 5

February 8

February 9

Lismore Northern Star

