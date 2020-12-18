7 facts you need to know now Pacific Highway upgrade is done

A press conference including Prime Minister Scott Morrison, deputy PM Michael McCormack, premier Gladys Berejiklian, deputy premier John Barilaro and local members Kevin Hogan and Chris Gulaptis for the official opening of the Pacific Highway redevelopment. Photos: Adam Hourigan

IN THE words of Prime Minister Scott Morrison, it has taken "30 years of hard work, and commitment." but the Pacific Highway upgrade is finally complete.

In what the Prime Minister described as one of the most important infrastructure projects to have been completed in the area, we detailed a list of the seven key facts you need to know.

1. The project received over $15 billion dollars of investment

Lasting from 1996 to 2020, the upgrade project has received $15 billion dollars of investment from various government levels to ensure it's completion.

"We told the people of Northern NSW if you elected the coalition government we would get this done and we would restore the 80-20 funding (for the project)," Mr Morrison said at the press conference.

Shot of the new bypass as part of the pacific highway upgrade

2. You could walk the project in 500 miles

The project runs from Hexham to the Queensland border which makes the project's final length 657 kilometres.

Work has begun on the Evans Head-Woodburn Road for the Pacific Highway bypass.

3. Travel time slashed due to project.

The project has slashed travel time between Hexham and the Queensland border by an estimated 2 hours and 30 minutes.

4. Mass job creation

The Government estimates that more than a 100,000 direct and indirect jobs were created over the duration of the program.

Large concrete girders are being delivered for the Pacific Highway upgrade.

5. An environmental focus

Government estimates suggest more than 9000 hectares of high-value native vegetation was protected during the project due to biodiversity assets.

Changes are in place along the Pacific highway as the upgrade progresses.

6. Bypasses aplenty

The project will see more than 30 towns and villages bypassed as a result of the upgrade. This should help ease traffic in those community areas.

Pacific motorway highway upgrade near Wardell and Broadwater.

7. Small steps deliver a big project

The upgrade saw more than 40 individual projects delivered and about 600 bridges built to help improve road infrastructure in regional NSW.

