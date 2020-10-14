7 news bites from around the Tweed Coast

The seven good news bites you missed from the Tweed Coast last fortnight

1. Do you know a cafe that wants to be a force for good?

TWEED businesses are invited to take part in a project to divert 726 tonnes of food waste from landfill across the next 12 months.

Council resource recovery education officer Tarra Martel said 'Circular Cafés', run by North East Waste in partnership with the Tweed Shire Council, will work with cafe operators to help them and their customers create less waste, shape stronger supply chains and build better communities.

The help will come in the form of things like getting a free green food and organics 240-litre wheelie bin service for one year, eliminating the use of single-use plastics and information on cup-swap programs, food donation, bioplastics and where to get the best packaging to save money.

Businesses that participated in the 2019 Bintrim program can join Circular Cafés but are not eligible for the free green bin service.

Let your local cafe know about the movement, visit www.circularcafes.com.au or contact kim@newaste.org.au for more information.

2. Funding available for Australia Day community events

A community event supported by Australia Day event funding from Tweed Shire Council.

COMMUNITY event organisers can now apply for funding to help host Australia Day 2021 celebrations from the Tweed Shire Council.

Applicants must be not-for-profit organisations, the event must be open to the public and be held on January 26, 2021 to apply for the grant.

Events that received funding in the past include cricket matches, community breakfasts and tree planting.

Given the current COVID-19 restrictions on public gatherings, the grant funding will be subject to the NSW Public Health Orders applicable at the time of the event.

The grants are divided into three categories:

Category 1: $300 for events up to 149 attendees

Category 2: $400 for events with 150-249 attendees

Category 3: $500 for events with more than 250 attendees

For more information and to apply, visit www.tweed.nsw.gov.au/AustraliaDay.

Applications close at 4pm, October 16.

3. Music lovers rejoice

Northern Rivers Symphony Orchestra Minstrels will present 'YULETIDE' conducted by Camilio Manricks at the Tweed Heads Civic Centre next month.

The one and a half-hour program will feature the works of Bach, Elgar, Mancini and Strauss to celebrate the return of live classical music on the Northern Rivers just in time for Christmas.

The show will be held on Sunday, November 15 at 2.30pm NSW time at the Brett St, Tweed Heads centre.

Tickets are $30 per person and can be purchased at www.nrso.com.au

Due to social distancing requirements, the audience number is limited to 90 people.

All concert tickets are to be purchased online, there will be no cash sales at the door.

If you require assistance in purchasing tickets online, please call 0478012324.

3. National initiative designed to help switch off using water on autopilot

Mayor of Tweed Chris Cherry encourages residents to sign up for Water Night.

TWEED residents are being encouraged to register to participate in the first ever national Water Night to be held across Australia next week.

Tweed Shire Council has sponsored the water awareness initiative being conducted by not-for-profit water efficiency experts Smart Approved WaterMark to help locals become aware of just how addicted they are to using their taps.

On Water Night, Thursday October 22, households are being asked to stop reaching for the tap and instead use just one 10L bucket of water for all household needs between 5pm and 5am.

This is with the exception of drinking water, hand washing for COVID care, religious purposes and flush if you must.

Mayor Chris Cherry explained the council was "very conscious that the Tweed's water is a limited and precious resource and that we waste water if we use it on autopilot".

"What we want everyone to learn is just how often they unconsciously reach for those taps, taking for granted that water will always be available. We want them to switch from water mindlessness to water mindfulness," she said.

The region's recent experience on Level 2 water restrictions from November 2019 to February this year showed the average Tweed resident uses 40 to 60L more than the council's target of 160L per person per day.

To register and download all the tips and aids to help switch off your water-using autopilot, go to www.waternight.com.au

4. Chamber hosts 'Titan of Business' Dennis Watt for COVID recovery talk

Titans chairman Dennis Watt holds a press conference. Picture Glenn Hampson

KINGSCLIFF and District Chamber of Commerce are offering the chance to rub shoulders with the chairman of the Gold Coast Titans in a free event.

In line with Small Business Month, the event at Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - 'Rising From The Ashes' - will mean guests are treated to an evening with Dennis Watt.

President James Owen said the chamber was excited to learn from Mr Watt's "extensive experience of turning struggling organisations around".

"Not only is he a phenomenal organisational strategist - a Titan of the business world - but he's also a fantastic communicator and a really down to earth bloke," Mr Owen said.

"We decided to name the event 'Rising from the Ashes' because of the correlation between the Titan's turnaround that Dennis has led and the journey we are all on with COVID recovery."

Dennis joined Titans at the end of 2017 when the Frizelle and Kelly families took over the ownership of the club from the NRL.

He was chairman of the Brisbane Broncos (2013-17) having joined the board in 2003.

Before becoming chairman of the Broncos, Dennis was general manager of Queensland Newspapers for News Corporation Australia, which owns sixty nine per cent of the club.

News Corp sent Dennis to Melbourne in 2010 to take charge of their rugby league assets - the Broncos, the Melbourne Storm and, at that stage, half of the NRL and to help the Storm get back on its feet after the salary cap issues.

The night will kick off at 5.30pm on October 16.

To RSVP email info@kingscliffchamber.com.au.

5. New exhibition for the Margaret Olley Art Centre

Adam Pyett drawing in the re-creation of Margaret Olley's home studio at the Tweed Regional Gallery & Margaret Olley Art Centre.

NEW works by three contemporary Australian painters are featured at Margaret's House as the latest exhibition at the Tweed's regional gallery.

Coupled with some of the finest examples of Margaret Olley's still lifes and interiors, from public and private collections, the works of painters Nicholas Harding, Pam Tippett and Adam Pyett will be on displace from October 28 until May 2, 2021.

Tweed Regional Gallery & Margaret Olley Art Centre director, Susi Muddiman OAM said the three artists were invited to explore the re-creation of Margaret Olley's home studio at the Gallery, using it as inspiration for their own works.

"For nearly 50 years Olley's home studio was both site and subject matter for her paintings. The Margaret's House exhibition reactivates the home studio as subject matter for painting," Ms Muddiman said.

Nicholas Harding in the re-creation of Margaret Olley's home studio at the Tweed Regional Gallery & Margaret Olley Art Centre.

Mr Harding chose to begin by drawing in Olley's famous sitting room.

"Drawing all day in the gallery's re-creation of Margaret's home and studio is a lovely way to be in conversation with someone who isn't there but whose presence can be felt everywhere in the room," he said.

After making multiple studies and sketches during his residency, on returning to his studio, he then completed a spectacular painting of the interior titled The Poppy Rider.

Mr Pyett also began by making drawings as studies, intrigued by the display of objects on the mantelpiece in the yellow sitting room.

"The first few drawings I made were of these objects. When I returned to my own studio I made paintings from the drawings I did in Margaret's House," he said.

Pam Tippett painting new work in response to objects from Margaret Olley's collection, 2019. Photo: Justin Ealand

Ms Tippett's approach differed as she painted her compositions directly from life.

She selected a small number of objects, restaging them against a neutral background in the Nancy Fairfax Artist in Residence Studio.

"It was a treat to enter Margaret's re-created home studio and sit among her extensive and eclectic collection of objects and soak up the atmosphere," Ms Tippet said.

6. Country Witches Bring in Bealtaine

Singer-Songwriter Aine Tyrrell and Mandy Nolan joins forces to present the Country Witches show for the first time at the Regent Theatre, in Murwillumbah, drawing down on the themes and traditions of Bealtaine.

BYRON Bay comedian Mandy Nolan joins forces with singer-songwriter Áine Tyrrell to bring their Country Witches Association show for the first time to the Theatre in Murwillumbah.

The show is based around the themes and traditions of Bealtaine, the pagan festival the pair think should be celebrated on October 31 instead of Halloween.

Ms Tyrrell grew up sitting around the Bealtaine bonfires on the West Coast of Ireland and is looking forward to sharing her witchy Irish traditions with the Northern Hemisphere witches.

The Country Witches Association is a tongue in cheek re-imagining of the traditional Country Women's Association.

This event promises an anarchic melting pot of politics, comedy and song modelled on the CWA meeting format, where the audience gets to set the agenda.

Tickets are $40 and can be purchased from trybooking.com/BLUFR or ainetyrrell.com

Participants are encouraged to wear black at the showings on October 31 at 8pm or November 1 at 11am.

7. A fresh female perspective for Twin Towns Board of Directors

Twin Towns Board Director Sharon Styman

A TWEED business consultant is the first woman to be voted onto the Twin Towns Clubs and Resorts board of directors.

Sharon Styman, a former company director with a local not-for-profit association, said she was excited to play a role in the ongoing evolution of the club and thrilled to be the first female voted onto the board by members.

"I'm tremendously honoured that members have placed their trust and confidence in me. As part of the governance team, I hope to add value in a way that continues to help ensure our children, grandchildren and generations to come will benefit from all Twin Towns, as a club, has to offer," she said.

"While I'm currently on a steep learning curve, I look forward to fulfilling my obligations to the best of my ability."

Ms Styman said her experience working with families in the community has helped shaped her views on business and the capacity that business brings to helping the area.

"Through business partnering with vital organisations, we can foster positive momentum and help shape the future for the good of many. This approach aligns well with my perspectives and her personal values," she said.

"Twin Towns is one of our region's major community-focused organisations. There is a long and inspirational history of working with the community organisations, and providing extraordinary support far and wide."