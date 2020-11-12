7 North Coast stories to lift your spirits this week

Here are seven feel-good stories from our region in the last week.

YOU don’t have to look far on the North Coast to find a reason to smile.

But just in case the pandemic has got you feeling down, we have put together a list of feel-good stories from our region to lift your spirits.

From a daring roof-top animal rescue to re-opening a region staple, closed since the 2017 floods, there are positive vibes flowing from the Tweed shire.

1. New era for Brett Street CAFE

Brett Street CAFE at Tweed Heads Civic and Cultural Centre is offering a fresh new menu and has extended its trading hours to cater for demand.

AFTER launching earlier this year, the Brett Street CAFE has taken a new step with a fresh menu and extended trading hours.

The community cafe, located in the Tweed Heads Civic and Cultural Centre complex, was a social enterprise initiative of Tweed Shire Council.

The income generated from the business goes towards the delivery of community services programs to help support eligible people in the Tweed.

Patrons can still visit the cafe for a coffee, cold drink or some homemade meals but now they can make the most of its new ‘Grab and Go’ selection including sandwiches, rolls and snacks.

The new menu offers pre-ordered quality meals, including roasts and vegetarian dishes, ready to be collected in microwave-safe containers to be taken home and heated up.

‘Meals to Go’ can be ordered Monday to Friday for pick up the next day – place your order the day before and then drop by to pick it up between 12 noon and 1.30pm.

Orders to be picked up on Friday need to be placed by Wednesday.

These meals can be subsidised for eligible people under My Aged Care Meal Services and the NDIS scheme.

Cafe supervisor Allan Gibson’s new menu coincides with longer trading hours, now Monday to Friday from 8.30am to 2pm.

For more information on Brett Street CAFE call 07 5569 3131 or visit www.tweed.nsw.gov.au/BrettStreetCafe.

2. Free preschool in the Tweed to continue into next year

Working families and young children in Tweed will benefit from a year of free preschool with the NSW Government announcing funding for community preschools in 2021.

This $120 million commitment will help more than 44,000 three to five-year-olds attending community preschool.

Tweed MP Geoff Provest said the free program has been supporting families since the beginning of the pandemic and was providing certainty for parents into the future.

“Since the initial announcement of our COVID-19 response, the free preschool program has saved countless services and jobs in Tweed while keeping our children learning during their most important years,” Mr Provest said.

This funding will assist families to get on with working and support them to divert family income into other essentials.

Early childhood services opting into this program must continue to remain open and available to provide education and care.

3. How you can upskill for free with new program for training courses

HUNDREDS of fee-free training courses are now available for school leavers, young people and job seekers.

Tweed MP Geoff Provest said the courses were funded as part of the $320 million NSW Government’s Skilling for Recovery initiative to deliver 100,000 fee-free training places.

“Whether you are a school leaver or looking for a new career path, there is a large amount of training available amid the pandemic,” he said.

See full details of the courses on offer as part of Skilling for Recovery here and the Department of Education Summer Skills program was available here.

4. Grand reopening of Murwillumbah Visitor Information Centre

TSC‘s Troy Green, Mayor Chris Cherry, Tweed Tourism Company general manager Bradley Nardi and Kym Kranen at the opening of the Murwillumbah visitor information centre.

THE newly refurbished Visitor Information Centre in Murwillumbah was unveiled last week after temporary relocation following floods in 2017.

Headed by the Tweed Tourism Company, the VIC has returned to its Rainforest Centre base with a facelift and re-fit designed to showcase the Tweed’s warm creative spirit and strong reputation for local provenance.

The centre will be a hub for holiday advice with not only local volunteers and staff on-hand but also destination footage created by local Sam Brincat on loops on screens.

Also returning to its original home in the Centre, in a peaceful space dubbed the ‘recharge room’ is the iconic Panorama artwork by Caldera Wildscapes, a detailed 360-degree aerial depiction of the caldera across an 18m long piece that wraps around the walled space.

Mayor Chris Cherry adding to the artwork by Andy Reimanis

The TTC partnered with local businesses including Madura Tea for a complimentary tea station within the centre as well as PCM Cabinetry who created internal benches using locally sourced blackbutt timber.

On the shelves visitor’s will find a range of Tweed- made wares and produce to buy, including Tweed River Pecans, ceramics from the Old Butcher Shop Gallery in Chillingham, Mountain View Delights jam from Tyalgum, Miele D’oro honey products, local yarn-spun woollen wear and woodcraft by the Murwillumbah Men’s Shed.

5. Tweed City re-imagines a COVID Christmas

AS CHRISTMAS sneaks closer and closer by the minute, Tweed City has a plan for safe shopping and seeing Santa during a pandemic.

Centre Manager Grant Jolley said although its been a strange year, people were looking forward to Christmas.

“We’re excited to be bringing back all the magic and joy of the season and spending time with Santa and the elves, but in a COVID-safe way,” he said.

“We’re expecting to see customers adapt their shopping behaviours this Christmas

and we’re encouraging people to start their shopping early and plan their visit to the

Centre. This way, we can ensure everyone has a joyous and safe Christmas.”

The changes to the normal festive season program includes:

Socially distanced photos with Santa, Sensitive Santa and Pet Photography

Augmented Reality Christmas experiences to capture those shareable video

moments with friends and family

Online live video chat with Santa that will be recorded for posterity, with all

profits going to the Friends of the Pound (Tweed).

Charity gift wrapping for gold coin donations. All proceeds will go to the Red

Cross Tweed Heads Branch.

Roving characters spreading cheer with gifts to share.

Immerse your senses in Christmas – listen to carols play in the background,

feast your eyes on our Christmas decorations, taste the dishes on offer at our

restaurants and cafes.

Santa will arrive at Tweed City on Saturday 14 November.

For more information on the Centre’s Christmas festivities, check the Centre website

www.tweedcity.com.au.

6. Play Santa Paws this Christmas and help pets in need

The team at Tweed Heads Pet Barn are taking part in their annual Christmas appeal to help save animals in need.

A TWEED Heads business was taking part in a Christmas campaign to help save the lives of animals in need across New South Wales and Queensland.

As part of the annual Tree of Hope fundraiser, the Petbarn Tweed Heads hoped to raise $1.2 million as part of the appeal by The Petbarn Foundation.

Petbarn Tweed Heads store manager Danielle Cummings explained customers could purchase a $3, $5 or $10 Christmas tree decoration in store, or online, to be donated to adoption partners and rescue organisations across the state.

“At a time when community kindness is more important than ever,” she said.

“We’re always amazed by the generosity of our customers and the support they show for our charity initiatives. This small act of kindness goes such a long way in giving animals the love and care they deserve.”

The Petbarn Foundation’s Tree of Hope Appeal will run until December 27.

7. Daring rooftop rescue for some hot chicks

A rooftop rescue at the Tweed Shire Council's offices in Murwillumbah ended successfully when three masked lapwing chicks were relocated from a hot steel roof to a nearby grassed area.

A ROOFTOP rescue at the Tweed Shire Council’s offices in Murwillumbah ended successfully when three masked lapwing chicks were relocated from a hot steel roof to a nearby grassed area.

The week-old chicks were spotted on the roof by the council’s staff who immediately contacted NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service and Tweed Valley Wildlife Carers.

Assisted by staff, the NPWS team of Steve Foreman, Emma Goodwin and Ren Nass scaled the roof and gently transferred them to the ground.

The NPWS team of Steve Foreman, Emma Goodwin and Ren Nass scaled the roof and gently transferred the rescued chicks.

The concerned parents were never far away; with dad making a few swooping passes out of concern for his chicks.

Mary Grant from Tweed Valley Wildlife Carers supervised proceedings and provided one of the chicks with water.

During the rescue.

At last report, the family was enjoying their new home in a cooler, greener location.