23°
News

Elderly man arrested for indecently assaulting door sales rep

Police in Coffs harbour Photo: Trevor Veale / The Coffs Coast Advocate
Police in Coffs harbour Photo: Trevor Veale / The Coffs Coast Advocate Trevor Veale
Alina Rylko
by

A 70-YEAR-OLD man has been charged with two counts of assault with act of indecency, after making unwanted advances towards a sales woman who visited him in his home.

Tweed/Byron LAC police allege that at about 2pm on Saturday a number of sales representatives were speaking to residents in the Tweed Heads West area.

An elderly man invited a female sales rep into his home, where after a short period of time he made a number of unwanted advances towards the her.

The woman fled the scene and notified police, who attended a short time later and arrested the man.

The man will face Tweed Heads Local Court on October 9, 2017.

Topics:  assault with act of indecency northern rivers crime tweed/byron lac police west tweed

Lismore Northern Star
Tweed police face 'complex' issues

Tweed police face 'complex' issues

Officers call for a considered approach to staffing Tweed/Byron LAC

Tweed revives golden days of pantomime

Young performer Nikita Bazzana becomes classic character Alice Fitzwarren in Tweed Theatre Company's production of Dick Whittington and his Cat.

"Hissing or booing, audience participation is like in the old days”

Female police officer injured in brawl

Three people have been arrested following a brawl.

A POLICE officer has been injured following a brawl on Saturday.

Anaesthetist calls for right to put himself out of pain

TOUGH DEBATE: Dr Ian McPhee, in Tweed this week, avidly supports the Voluntary Assisted Dying Bill 2017, soon to come before the NSW Legislative Council.

Tweed doctor speaks out in support of Voluntary Assisted Dying Bill

Local Partners