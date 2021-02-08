71-year-old man found with ice, cannabis

A Cabarita man will face court next month over allegations he was found in possession of ice and cannabis.

Tweed Byron Police District officers approached a silver Honda Civic with QLD registration which was parked in the Chinderah BP about 12.40am on February 4.

Police then carried out a search of the vehicle, as well as the 71-year-old man occupying the car.

During the search police located a small resealable bag containing a crystal- like substance which police will allege is methyl amphetamine and another small resealable plastic bag containing a substance police will allege is cannabis.

The man received a Court Attendance Notice for two counts of possessing a prohibited drug and will appear at the Tweed Heads Local Court on March 15.