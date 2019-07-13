76ers teammate says Simmons looking good with three-pointers

The 76ers' Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris box out Toronto star Kawhi Leonard in game six of the Eastern Conference semi-finals at the Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia. Picture: Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

WE HAVE another "Ben Simmons is a good shooter now" story, folks.

This latest one, however, seems more promising that most.

That's because, according to Tobias Harris, the Australian has made some big improvements over the off-season.

Philadelphia forward Harris, who spent some time working out with Simmons in Los Angeles, attested to the work ethic of his teammate, whose workouts have been at the direction of elite skills trainer Chris Johnson.

"He is in the gym religiously every day, grinding and getting better," Harris said of the Melbourne native. "He is in great shape."

Harris then told the story of how people around the gym ridiculed him for playing so tight on point guard Simmons in a one-on-one sesssions.

Simmons has yet to make a three-pointer over his first two seasons playing in the NBA, and has only had a handful of legitimate attempts from downtown.

"I dared him to shoot two of them and he hit two of them in a row," Harris said. "That is why I was there."

"He has made big improvements in his game. His jump shot is really good - he has confidence to shoot it, and I just kept telling him there in his workouts to have the confidence to shoot it and don't get discouraged if you miss.

"This is where you build that type of confidence. It was a good sight to see."

Simmons has a bigger burden placed on him entering the next season with the departure of Jimmy Butler, with the point guard clearly feeling the need to emerge as a consistent threat from the perimeter.

Harris believes Simmons, a one-time All-Star, is in for a big season.

"How hard he has been working, he looks really good and is going to have a great year," Harris said.

"All we have been talking about is this team and how fun it is going to be this year."

The first chance we'll get to see this apparent new and improved Simmons is at the 2019 FIBA World Cup, when he's wearing the green and gold. That starts on August 31.