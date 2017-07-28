90-year-old gym junkie's not ready to quit

FITNESS: Rod Stebbins celebrated his 90th birthday last week and continues to defy conventional wisdom that suggests he should be slowing due to his age.

"We got him one of our Revolutions' jackets," the gym's general manager Tony Vandewakker said.

"We put the Revolutions logo on one side and a personal trainer logo on the other. We figure if you're 90 and still going to the gym then you deserve some sort of recognition."

Stebbins is the gym's oldest member and Vandewakker said he was probably the only one in his 90s who warmed up with hour-long sessions before heading off to his local club for a game of bowls.

Rusty Roberts, his personal trainer, said he took inspiration from what his student could do at his age and believed it motivated the other members.

"It's fantastic to see," the trainer, who competed in Ninja Warrior 2017, said. "I love it. There's no ego. And it's the same for a lot of our members."

Stebbins said fitness had always been part of his life and he had always been involved in sport. Asked if he would ever stop, the former KMart general manager said he was reluctant to consider the move and was intent on continuing as long as life let him.

"I don't think I ever will stop," he said. "Why should I? People ask, 'is it doing you any good?' And I wouldn't know unless I stopped. But I think it is, it makes me feel good, you get to know everyone down here and have a good yarn and a laugh. Coming here is like a second home, you make friends, people care."

Diana Robertson, the gym's media manager, said the club and its team could tailor exercise programs for people of all ages.