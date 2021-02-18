Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Byron Shire Council has warned residents not to chop down trees without checking.
Byron Shire Council has warned residents not to chop down trees without checking.
Gardening

$9000 fine handed out for chopping down trees

18th Feb 2021 12:00 AM

A Suffolk Park resident has copped a $9000 fine for chopping down three native trees.

Byron Shire Council are also investigating the removal of camphor laurel trees at Bangalow.

While camphors are not native, they are considered important habitat for koalas, other native birds and animals.

Council reminded residents to check with council before cutting down trees.

“Our community and council places a high value on trees, not only for their value to wildlife, but for their aesthetic qualities as well,” Shannon Burt, Director Sustainable Environment and Economy, said.

“For these reasons there are regulations surrounding the removal of trees and there is no tolerance in the community for people not abiding by the rules.”

People who want to remove trees on private property are asked to get in touch with council to see if they are permitted to remove a tree and to ensure they have the correct approvals in place.

“The message is simple – call before you chop,” Ms Burt said.

Information about tree removal in the Byron Shire is available on council’s website at https://www.byron.nsw.gov.au/Services/Building-development/Do-I-need-approval/Vegetation-and-tree-removal

Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        North Coast aged care homes first to get COVID jab

        Premium Content North Coast aged care homes first to get COVID jab

        News The first batch of COVID-19 vaccinations will be administered to aged care residents next week.

        Barilaro takes another swipe at Ballina over WSL event

        Premium Content Barilaro takes another swipe at Ballina over WSL event

        News Deputy premier is still upset Lennox Head didn’t want the WSL.

        How a support service is helping small businesses to thrive

        How a support service is helping small businesses to thrive

        Business The ebook offers free help for business owners

        Palazzo GM hits ‘pathetic collection of reviews’

        Premium Content Palazzo GM hits ‘pathetic collection of reviews’

        Business Hotel has a “special place in the hearts of thousands'