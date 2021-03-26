$900k in cash, property seized in major drug network bust

Two people have been arrested over an alleged major drug supply network. Picture: NSW Police

Two people have been arrested over an alleged major drug supply network. Picture: NSW Police

Update 1pm:

Two people have been charged after a major drug supply network was dismantled and more than $900,000 cash and property seized between the Central Tablelands and Tweed Shire.

Following extensive inquiries, police arrested a 46-year-old man at a home on Paling Street, Orange, about 4.45pm Wednesday.

He was taken to Orange Police Station.

Two people have been arrested over an alleged major drug supply network. Picture: NSW Police

Subsequently, strike force investigators from Central West Police District and the Tweed/ Byron Police District executed seven search warrants in Orange and Tweed Heads, from 5pm Wednesday into the early hours of Thursday morning.

During the searches, police allegedly seized cash and property to the value of more than $17,000.

Police seized large amounts of cash. Picture: NSW Police

The man was charged with three counts of knowingly deal with proceeds of crime and hinder police.

The man was refused bail at Orange Local Court on Thursday and will reappear on May 17.

Two people have been arrested over an alleged major drug supply network. Picture: NSW Police

A 32-year-old woman was also arrested during a vehicle stop on the Pacific Highway, Lake Innes at 8.30pm on Thursday.

Police will allege $479,800 cash was located and seized following a search of the vehicle.

The woman was taken to Port Macquarie Police Station and charged with knowingly deal with proceeds of crime.

She was granted conditional bail to appear before Port Macquarie Local Court on April 21.

Money and items worth up to $900k have been seized. Picture: NSW Police

Earlier:

Police have seized almost $480,000 cash and dismantled a major drug supply network between the Central Tablelands and Tweed Shire.

In January 2020 Strike Force Macvitie was established to investigate a criminal network involved in the supply of meth and heroin between Tweed Heads and Orange.

During the investigation police uncovered alleged money laundering offences to the value of more than $930,000.

Following extensive inquiries, strike force investigators from Central West Police District arrested a 46-year-old man at a home on Paling Street, Orange, about 4.45pm on Thursday.

A short time later, detectives attached to the Mid North Coast Police District arrested a 32-year-old woman during a vehicle stop on the Pacific Highway, Lake Innes.

Subsequent searches of the home and vehicle were conducted, during which police located and seized $479,800.

The man and woman were taken to local police stations and charged.

They both remain before the courts.