Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The original cast of 90210.
The original cast of 90210.
Celebrity

90210 star reveals secret fling with co-star

19th Aug 2019 7:30 AM

BRIAN Austin Green is married to Megan Fox, and they have three children together but before that, the actor admitted he was quite the player.

The 46-year-old spilled the tea while on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen recently.

Green confessed that he did hook up with his Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star Tori Spelling when they were much younger.

Green (back row, fifth from the left) spilled on his fling with Tori Spelling (front row, first on the left).
Green (back row, fifth from the left) spilled on his fling with Tori Spelling (front row, first on the left).

"Wait, Tori said that we hooked up? Yeah, we hooked up. We did. But we were young so that's what young people do," he explained.

"And Tiffani (Thiessen) and I were dating before she started doing the show, " Green added. She joined the original show in season five.

He also clarified that he did not hook up with Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth or Gabrielle Carteris.

Green was promoting the reboot which features original cast members Spelling, Carteris, Doherty, Garth, Jason Priestley, and Ian Ziering.

The original series ran for 10 seasons from 1990 to 2000.

Green married Fox in 2010 after dating on and off since 2004.

Green and Fox in 2006.
Green and Fox in 2006.

The couple has three sons: Noah, 6, Bodhi, 5, and Journey, 3. Green also has a 17-year-old son, Kassius, from his relationship with actress Vanessa Marcil.

 

This story originally appeared in Fox News and is republished here with permission

More Stories

90210 reboot brian austin green fling reboot

Top Stories

    'I would've been planning her funeral if it wasn't for you'

    premium_icon 'I would've been planning her funeral if it wasn't for you'

    News A THANKFUL woman has met the two people who saved her daughter's life.

    Abortion blindside a big vote changer

    premium_icon Abortion blindside a big vote changer

    News Backlash against LNP on abortions by gender

    The angels in orange who saved a family from floods

    premium_icon The angels in orange who saved a family from floods

    News “It (the water) rose up about four steps in a double- storey house."

    What’s the weather for the week ahead?

    premium_icon What’s the weather for the week ahead?

    Weather Find out the forecast for the week ahead