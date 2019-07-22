$99 flights: Qantas slashing global fares

QANTAS is slashing fares around the world, with the airline predicting its cheap flights will change Aussies' summer holiday plans.

The airline has just launched its "Around the World in 8 Days" sale, covering its domestic and international network, across all cabins.

The airline is set to unveil discount flights to a new global destination each day over the next week, across every international region in the Qantas network.

The sale kicked off today with $99 flights on several domestic routes, including Sydney to the Gold Coast, Melbourne to Launceston and Brisbane to Hervey Bay.

Aimed at Australian travellers looking to lock in their summer holiday plans, the airline is putting fares on sale for select dates from August 2019 to March 2020, with the majority available over the summer period.

Tipping the Gold Coast will be more popular than ever this summer, the airline is increasing its capacity to the holiday spot with the addition of more than 1800 seats a week from November and March.

Qantas’ latest eight-day sale is cutting fares across its global network.

About 700 additional seats per week will be available between Melbourne and the Gold Coast between November 2019 and March 2020. These extra seats will be made available by adding two services each week operating on Mondays and Saturdays, on top of Qantas' existing daily services. Sale fares from Melbourne to the Gold Coast start from $119.

More than 1100 additional seats per week will be available to customers travelling between Sydney and the Gold Coast between December 2019 and January 2020 with more ad hoc flights and aircraft upgraded from a Boeing 717 to larger 737 aircraft on some days.

"Whether it's Adelaide to Alice Springs or Perth to Paraburdoo - this is fantastic opportunity

for customers to take advantage of some great airfares for flights across our entire network," says Qantas executive manager of sales and distribution, Igor Kwiatkowski.

"Customers can look forward to a new region on sale every day for the next week, covering

every international market we fly to.

"We know the Gold Coast is a popular destination for holiday-makers from Melbourne and

Sydney and we're pleased to offer them more seats over the peak summer season."

The "Around the World in 8 Days" sale ends on July 29. For details or to book, visit qantas.com